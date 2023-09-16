Neeraj Chopra Live Javelin Throw Diamond League Final: Neeraj Chopra Event Start Time Finalised
Neeraj Chopra Live Javelin Throw Live Updates: All the Indian fans will be focused on one event at the 2023 Diamond League, the javelin throw event. Neeraj Chopra, the recently-crowned world champion, will look to clinch his second consecutive Diamond League Trophy. His event will start at 12:50 AM IST. The 25-year-old Chopra lifted the Diamond League champion's trophy in Zurich last year and he would be looking to do the same again after dominating the season which saw him win his maiden World Championships title in Budapest in August. If Chopra holds the trophy and pockets the USD 30,000 prize money at the Prefontaine Classic, he will become only the third man to defend the DL overall title, though the format changed in 2017.
LIVE Updates - Neraj Chopra | Javelin Throw | Diamond League final 2023, Straight from Eugene, USA
- 23:43 (IST)Diamond League final Live Updates: The javelin throw entry listJavelin throw Entry listNeeraj Chopra (INDIA)Oliver Helander (FINLAND)Andrian Mardare (MOLDOVA)Anderson Peters (GRENADA)Curtis Thompson (USA)Jakub Vadlejch (CZECH REPUBLIC)
- 23:28 (IST)Neeraj Chopra javelin Live: Special message from Neeraj!
Wanda Diamond League Final 2023 pic.twitter.com/CEs2hubFwM— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 16, 2023
- 22:49 (IST)Diamond League final Live Updates: Hello and welcomeWelcome to the live coverage of the Diamond League final where Neeraj Chopra will be in action!