Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will make his return from an injury at the Lausanne Diamond League on Friday. He had earlier pulled out of the Commonwealth Games due to a groin injury. This would be the second time this year that Neeraj would be featuring in a Diamond League event. In the Stockholm Diamond League, Neeraj had thrown a personal best of 89.94m but this was not enough as he finished at the second spot, behind Anderson Peters of Grenada who had registered a throw of 90.31m.

The Lausanne Diamong League will be the last chance for all men's javelin throwers to qualify for the final slated to be played on September 7-8 in Zurich, Switzerland. As things stand right now, Neeraj is at the fourth spot in the Diamond League points table with seven points. It is important to note that only the top six with most points at the end of Diamond League qualify for the final.

When will Neeraj Chopra be in action in the Lausanne Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra will be in action in Lausanne Diamond League on Friday, August 26.

Where will the Lausanne Diamond League be contested?

The Lausanne Diamond League will be contested at La Pontaise Olympic stadium.

What time Neeraj Chopra's Lausanne Diamond League event start?

The Lausanne Diamond League 2022 men's javelin throw event is scheduled for 11:30 PM IST start.

Where will Neeraj Chopra's event in Lausanne Diamond League be broadcasted?

Neeraj Chopra's event in Lausanne Diamond League will be broadcast on Sports18.

Where will Neeraj Chopra's event in Lausanne Diamond League be available for streaming?

Neeraj Chopra's event in Lausanne Diamond League will be available for streaming on Voot.

Promoted

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)



