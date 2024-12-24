Paris Olympics gold medallist Arshad Nadeem took to social media to wish India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on his birthday on Thursday. "Happy Birthday to my friend and fellow athlete @Neeraj_chopra1. Wishing you a year filled with happiness, success, better health, and joy. May you have a wonderful life ahead!" Arshad Nadeem wrote on X.

Arshad bagged the historic gold for Pakistan with a throw of 92.97m, setting a new Olympic record and surpassing Denmark's Andreas Thorkildsen's mark from Beijing 2008. Grenada's Anderson Peters secured bronze with a throw of 88.54m.

Tokyo medallist Neeraj fell short of retaining his title, finishing with a best throw of 89.45m in second place. Despite a strong performance on his second attempt, he struggled with four consecutive foul throws and settled for silver.

Neeraj has redefined the landscape of athletics in India and on the global stage. He made history in Tokyo by becoming the first Indian to win an Olympic gold medal. He followed it up with a silver in Paris 2024, with a throw of 89.45m.

He missed out on defending his crown after his arch-rival Arshad Nadeem produced an Olympic record effort by sending his javelin to a distance of 92.97m.

Recently, Neeraj announced the start of an exciting new chapter in his career, partnering with javelin legend Jan Zelezny, who has come on board as his new coach. Zelezny, a three-time Olympic and World champion and the current world record holder, has long been an idol to Chopra.