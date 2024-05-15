Federation Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Reigning world and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will participate in the men's javelin throw final of the Federation Cup 2024 on Wednesday. He marks his return to the competition after missing the last two editions due to training and participating in events across the globe. Neeraj, who won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, pulled off a throw of 87.80m to win the Federation Cup 2021 title. Last weekend, the 26-year-old finished second in the Doha Diamond League with a throw of 88.36m.

All eyes will be on Neeraj as he attempts to break his national record (currently 89.94m), and also aims to breach the 90m mark.

Kishore Jana, who has also qualified for the Olympics, is another athlete to keep an eye on.

When will the Federation Cup 2024 men's javelin throw final take place?

The Federation Cup 2024 men's javelin throw final will be held on Wednesday, May 15.

Where will the Federation Cup 2024 men's javelin throw final take place?

The Federation Cup 2024 men's javelin throw final will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

Advertisement

What time will the Federation Cup 2024 men's javelin throw final start?

The Federation Cup 2024 men's javelin throw final is expected to start after 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Federation Cup 2024 men's javelin throw final?

There won't be any telecast for the Federation Cup 2024 men's javelin throw final.

Advertisement

Where to follow the live streaming of the Federation Cup 2024 men's javelin throw final?

The Federation Cup 2024 men's javelin throw final will be streamed live on Athletics Federation of India's YouTube channel.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)