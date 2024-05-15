Federation Cup 2024, Javelin Final LIVE: Neeraj Chopra Involved In Animated Chat With Coach, Stays Second After Third Attempt
Federation Cup 2024 Live Updates: Reigning Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra is currently in action in the finals of men's javelin throw event at in the Federation Cup 2024. As per the reporters at the venue, Neeraj was seen involved in an animated chat with his coach on the sidelines. Neeraj has marked his return in the Federation Cup after three years as he took the field at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubhaneshwar. During his last appearance at the event, Neeraj pulled off a throw of 87.80m to win gold medal in 2021. Last week, Neeraj finished second in the Doha Diamond League with a throw of 88.36m. All eyes are at the 26-year-old as he attempts to break his national record (currently 89.94m), and also aims to breach the 90m mark.
- 19:50 (IST)Federation Cup Live: Neeraj takes pole position!Neeraj Chopra is still not at his best but he has thrown the javelin at a distance of 82.27m to take the top spot. DP Manu throw 81.47m on his fourth attempt and this means that Neeraj will stay at the pole position at least for now.
- 19:46 (IST)Federation Cup Live: Another foul from Kishore JenaKishore Jena is another poor performer according to his standards. He started with a foul and then threw a distance of 75.49m before making two consecutive fouls. He recently made his Diamond League debut in Doha, but seems to be running out of gas tonight!
- 19:43 (IST)Federation Cup Live: Neeraj has animated chat with coachNeeraj Chopra just had an animated chat with his coach on the sidelines, according to the reporters at the venue. He is definitely far from his best in the ongoing finals so far by getting a best distance of 82m. Remember, his personal best is 89.94m.
- 19:34 (IST)Federation Cup Live: A look at top 2 after third roundDP Manu - 82.06mNeeraj Chopra - 82.00m
- 19:28 (IST)Federation Cup Live: Neeraj far from his best!This is not the Neeraj Chopra we know. He is not looking 100 per cent and a third throw from him too remains less than the best mark in the ongoing finals. Neeraj has thrown the javelin to a distance of 81.29m. So here is how his figures look after first three attempts - 82m, X, 81.29m.
- 19:25 (IST)Federation Cup Live: Better from Manu81.43 is what DP Manu has got in his third attempt and there comes Neeraj after him. Let's see how much he gets this time. Here we go...
- 19:21 (IST)Federation Cup 2024 Live: Manu still in leadNot a good follow-up from DP Manu as he has got a distance of 77.23 in his second attempt. However, he still maintains the lead over Neeraj as the Olympic gold medallist had deliberately made a foul after not being happy with his second attempt.
- 19:17 (IST)Federation Cup 2024 Live: Foul throwA foul throw from Neeraj Chopra that means he stays at the second spot, trailing DP Manu by a very fine margin of 0.06.
- 19:15 (IST)Federation Cup 2024 Live: A look at top 3 throws so far -DP Manu - 82.06mNeeraj Chopra - 82.00mUttam Patil - 75.55m
- 19:10 (IST)Federation Cup 2024 Live: Event underwayNeeraj Chopra got a distance of 82m in his first attempt, while DP Manu threw the javelin to a distance of 82.06m.
- 18:34 (IST)Federation Cup 2024 Live: AFI on Neeraj's returnThe AFI is quite looking forward to 26-year-old Chopra's first home competitive outing in three years. "The AFI is not at all surprised at Neeraj taking part in the Federation Cup. His participation in domestic event is no doubt a very good thing for Indian athletics," a top official of the AFI told PTI.
- 18:34 (IST)Federation Cup 2024 Live: 9 players qualified directly for finals"All those who have crossed 75m will not compete in the qualifying round on Tuesday. There are nine of them from among those who had made entries, including Neeraj and Jena. They will directly compete in the final on Wednesday," Indian athletics head coach Radhakrishnan Nair said, quoting the Athletics Federation of India's qualification rules."The remaining who have below 75m mark will compete in the qualifying round and the top three will join the nine above-75m throwers in the final."
- 18:16 (IST)Federation Cup 2024 Men's Final LIVE: DP Manu also in focusDP Manu, who finished sixth in the 2023 World Championships and who is looking to qualify for the upcoming Paris Olympics by breaching the 85.50m mark, will also compete directly in the finals.
- 18:07 (IST)Federation Cup 2024 Final: Chopra's glimpse from training
#Neeraj_Chopra trains at the #Bhubaneswar stadium @ndtv @ndtvindia @odisha_sports pic.twitter.com/HuWaUdjDF8— Dr. Vimal Mohan (@Vimalsports) May 15, 2024
- 18:00 (IST)Federation Cup 2024 Final LIVE: Jena also in competitionAsian Games silver-winner Kishore Jena, whose Diamond League debut ended in disappointment as he was eliminated after three rounds with 76.31m being his best, is also among the 12 competing athletes in the final.
- 17:47 (IST)Federation Cup 2024 Final LIVE Updates: Chopra in good formOlympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra is coming off a fairly good outing at the Doha Diamond League last week where he finished second with a throw of 88.38m. He will aim to continue that good form.
- 17:32 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome the live blog of Federation Cup 2024 javelin final. Star Indian javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena have been given direct entry into the finals in Bhubaneswar on May 15, having already bettered the minimum qualification mark of 75m multiple times in their careers.