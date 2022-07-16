Murali Sreeshankar will be in action on Sunday (IST) during the final of the men's long jump event at the World Athletics Championships 2022. Sreeshankar will look to create history as he can become the first Indian man to bag a medal at World Athletics Championships. Earlier, on Saturday, he had become the first Indian man to qualify for the finals of the long jump event. It is worth noting that he has advanced to the final, riding on a best jump of 8 metre. The 23-year-old athlete, who had entered the ongoing championships as a dark horse for a medal, finished second in qualification round Group B and seventh overall.

When will the men's long jump final of World Athletics Championships 2022, involving Murali Sreeshankar, take place?

The men's long jump event of World Athletics Championships 2022, involving Murali Sreeshankar, will take place on July 17 (Sunday).

Where will be men's long jump final of World Athletics Championships 2022, involving Murali Sreeshankar, take place?

The men's long jump final of World Athletics Championships 2022, involving Murali Sreeshankar, will take place in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

What time the men's long jump final of World Athletics Championships 2022, involving Murali Sreeshankar, start?

The men's long jump final of World Athletics Championships, involving Murali Sreeshankar will start at 6:50 AM IST (according to the official website of World Athletics).

Which channels will broadcast the men's long jump final of World Athletics Championships 2022, involving Murali Sreeshankar?

The men's long jump final of World Athletics Championships 2022, involving Murali Sreeshankar, will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where will the streaming for men's long jump final of World Athletics Championships 2022, involving Murali Sreeshankar, be available?

The men's long jump finals of World Athletics Championships 2022, involving Murali Sreeshankar, will be available on SonyLIV.