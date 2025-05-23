Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Highlights: Neeraj Chopra finished second at the Memorial Janusza Kusocinskiego in Chorzow, Poland. Neeraj managed an 84.14m throw in his sixth and final attempt to snatch the second spot from Grenada's Anderson Peters, who wasted his final try. Germany's Julian Weber took the top spot with a best throw of 86.12m attempt in his first throw. Last week, Neeraj came up with a personal-best throw of 90.23m in the Doha leg of the Diamond League Meeting, his first 90m+ attempt. However, it wasn't enough for him to seal top spot as Germany's Julian Weber clinched victory with a stunning 91.06m effort on his final attempt. It was also the first instance of Weber breaching the 90m mark. The Memorial Janusza Kusocinskiego is a Athletics Continental Tour Silver-level event.

