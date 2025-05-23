Advertisement
Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Highlights: Neeraj Chopra finished second at the Memorial Janusza Kusocinskiego in Chorzow, Poland. Neeraj managed an 84.14m throw in his sixth and final attempt to snatch the second spot from Grenada's Anderson Peters, who wasted his final try. Germany's Julian Weber took the top spot with a best throw of 86.12m attempt in his first throw. Last week, Neeraj came up with a personal-best throw of 90.23m in the Doha leg of the Diamond League Meeting, his first 90m+ attempt. However, it wasn't enough for him to seal top spot as Germany's Julian Weber clinched victory with a stunning 91.06m effort on his final attempt. It was also the first instance of Weber breaching the 90m mark. The Memorial Janusza Kusocinskiego is a Athletics Continental Tour Silver-level event.

Neeraj Chopra Highlights: Neeraj Chopra at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial

May 23, 2025 22:49 (IST)
Janusz Kusocinski Memorial LIVE: Neeraj finishes second!

Final medal standings:

Gold - Julian Weber - 86.12m

Silver - Neeraj Chopra - 84.14m

Bronze - Anderson Peters - 83.24m

May 23, 2025 22:48 (IST)
Janusz Kusocinski Memorial LIVE: Consolation for Neeraj!

So, Neeraj jumps to second as he improves with an 84.14m throw in his sixth and final attempt. Massive improvement as Peters wastes his final throw. Weber finishes top after managing 85.11m in his last attempt.

May 23, 2025 22:35 (IST)
Janusz Kusocinski Memorial LIVE: Improvement from Neeraj!

Neeraj betters his mark to 81.80m on his fifth attempt, but still remains on third. Weber also improves from his previous attempt, registering 85.03m throw. Peter fails miserably as he goes under the 80m mark. No change to the table after five attempts each.

May 23, 2025 22:26 (IST)
Janusz Kusocinski Memorial LIVE: Neeraj trails!

Neeraj trails as he makes another foul throw. 81.16m for Peters while Weber manages 81.63m. Only two attempts remain. Not looking good for Neeraj.

May 23, 2025 22:14 (IST)
Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Not the ideal start for the Indian!

Neeraj clearly struggling. Another foul throw by him. Peters improves with a 83.24m attempt while Weber only manages a 83.72m throw this time. 3 attempts remain

May 23, 2025 22:09 (IST)
Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Peters increases lead!

Weber makes massive improvement in his second attempt. A massive 86.12m throw after just 80.77m in the first. He leads with Peters and Neeraj on second and third, respectively. Four more throws left

May 23, 2025 22:05 (IST)
Javelin Live: Neeraj struggling!

Anderson Peters improves from his first attempt. 81.48m attempt while Neeraj only manages 81.28m in his first legal throw of the night. Four more attempts left

May 23, 2025 21:59 (IST)
Janusz Kusocinski Memorial LIVE: Foul attempt by Neeraj!

A foul throw by Neeraj in his first throw. Julian Weber gets an 80.77m attempt in his first try. Meanwhile, Krukowski manages to register his second attempt with a personal best 71.87m attempt. 

May 23, 2025 21:56 (IST)
Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Slow starts from others!

Former world champions Anderson Peters starts off with an 80.72m attempt. Moldova's Andrian Maradare could only manage a 72.81m throw in his first try.

May 23, 2025 21:51 (IST)
Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Javelin event starts!

Artur Felfner and Roch Krukowski start with a foul throw each. Cyprian Mrzyglod, who is one of the two Poles in the line-up, throws 77.84m in his first attempt.

May 23, 2025 21:42 (IST)
Janusz Kusocinski Memorial LIVE: Strong line-up!

Neeraj a strong challenge with the current World Lead and last week's Doha Diamond League winner Julian Weber of Germany and the two-time World Champion Anderson Peters of Grenada. Weber took the top spot from Neeraj with his personal best throw of 91.06m.

May 23, 2025 21:36 (IST)
Neeraj Chopra Live: History of Janusz Kusocinski Memorial!

Those who are unaware about this meet, the Memorial Janusza Kusocinskiego is a Athletics Continental Tour Silver-level event. The meeting was first held in 1954 in memory of the Polish runner Janusz Kusociński, the 1932 Olympic champion over 10,000 metres,[1] who was killed on 21 June 1940 during the German AB-Aktion Operation.

May 23, 2025 21:27 (IST)
Janusz Kusocinski Memorial LIVE: What next for Neeraj?

Neeraj breached the 90m mark during the Doha Diamond League last week, coming up with a personal-best throw of 90.23m. Can he better that today? His events starts at 9:45 PM IST (6:15 PM local time).

May 23, 2025 21:13 (IST)
Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Hello!

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2025 Janusz Kusocinski Memorial. Neeraj Chopra will be in action soon in Men's Javelin event.

