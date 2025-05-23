Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Live Streaming: India's javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra will be eyeing a new milestone at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial on Friday, having breached the 90m mark for the first time at the Doha Diamond League last week. Chopra achieved his career best throw of 90.23m at the Doha Diamond League, but he had to settle for a second-place finish after German Julian Weber produced a 91.06m effort in his last attempt to upstage the Indian. It was also Weber's maiden 90m throw. Weber, an European champion in 2022 and silver-medallist in 2024, will be there in Poland too along with two-time world champion Anderson Peters (PB: 93.07m) of Grenada, who finished third in Doha with a throw of 84m.

Polish national record holder Marcin Krukowski (PB: 89.55m) and compatriots Cyprian Mrzyglod (PB: 84.97m) and Dawid Wegner (PB: 82.21m), Andrian Mardare (86.66m) of Moldova and Ukraine's Artur Felfner (PB: 84.32m) complete the eight-man field.

When will Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Event at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 take place?

Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Event at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 will be held on Friday, May 23.

Where will Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Event at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 take place?

Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Event at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 will be held at the Silesian Park in Chorzów, Poland.

What time will Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Event at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 start?

Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Event at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 will start at 9:45 PM IST.

Where to follow live telecast of Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Event at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025?

Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Event at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 will not be telecast in India.

Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw Event at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 will be streamed live on sport.tbp.pol's website.

