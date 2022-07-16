Murali Sreeshankar became the first Indian to enter the men's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday. He leapt 8m in the qualification round of the at the mega-event in Oregon. The 23-year-old from Kerala finished second in qualification round Group B and seventh overall. Sreeshankar could not touch the automatic qualification mark of 8.15 m but made it to the finals nonetheless as one of the best twelve performers.

Only Japan's Yuki Hashioka (8.18 m) and USA's Marquis Dendy (8.16 m) could cross the 8.15 mark in the qualification round.

Watch: Sreeshankar Jumps 8m To Qualify For Long Jump Final

Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for the long jump event at #WAC2022 with a jump of 8.00m.



Remember his PB is 8.36m and he s current national record holder. #Oregon2022 Congrats pic.twitter.com/OopPxWIfwV — Naveen N (@iamyournaveen) July 16, 2022

Anju Bobby George was first Indian long jumper to make it to the finals of the long jump event and won a bronze medal back in 2003 in Paris, becoming the first Indian to do so.

The other two Indians in the fray - Jeswin Aldrin and Muhammed Anees Yahiya - failed to qualify for the final. They finished ninth and 11th in the group A qualification round and had best jumps of 7.79 m and 7.73 m respectively.

#TOPScheme athlete Murali Sreeshankar becomes the 1st Indian to qualify for the final of the men's long jump at the World Championships with a best jump of 8m!



Lets wish him the best for the Final at @WCHoregon22 ! pic.twitter.com/DqLGesdOnf — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 16, 2022

"Avinash & Sreeshankar Qualify for FINALS @avinash3000m makes his 2nd consecutive C'ships Final of 3000m steeplechase with a timing of 8:18.75 in heat, while Sreeshankar becomes 1st Indian to qualify for the Final of Men's Long Jump..." the SPorts Authority of India's Twitter handle said in a post.

"... with the best jump of 8m at @WCHoregon22 Avinash & Sreeshankar both finished 7th overall in their respective events Good Luck boys!!"

#Athletics Update



Avinash & Sreeshankar Qualify for FINALS @avinash3000m makes his 2nd consecutive C'ships Final of 3000m steeplechase with a timing of 8:18.75 in heat, while Sreeshankar becomes 1st Indian to qualify for the Final of Men's Long Jump...



@g_rajaraman pic.twitter.com/wZ7dySVHZg — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 16, 2022

World Athletics Championships 2022 will be held in Oregon from July 15 to July 24.