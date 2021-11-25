The 2022 Diamond League will be held in 14 cities across four different continents in 2022, organisers announced Thursday. Athletes will compete for points in 13 series meetings from May to September, with the most successful qualifying for the two-day season finale in Zurich. The season opens in Doha on May 13, likely followed by the English city of Birmingham, host of the July 28-August 8 Commonwealth Games, and the American city of Eugene, the venue for the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

The elite series will then head to Rabat on June 5, before returning to Europe for the rest of the month with meetings in Rome, Oslo, Paris and Stockholm.

After the July 15-24 world championships, the Diamond League will return to China for the first time since 2019, with the Shanghai meet set for July 30 and a second Chinese meeting scheduled for August 6.

August will then see the series head to Monaco and Lausanne before the last series meeting in Brussels on September 2, with the final in Zurich on September 7-8.

Diamond League 2022 calendar:

May 13 - Doha

May 21- Birmingham/London (tbc)

May 28- Eugene, United States

June 5- Rabat

June 9- Rome

June 16- Oslo

June 18- Paris

June 30 - Stockholm

July 30 - Shanghai, China

August 6 - Chinese venue to be decided

August 10 - Monaco

August 26 - Lausanne

September 2- Brussels

September 7/8 - Zurich