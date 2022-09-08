Diamond League 2022 Finals Live Updates: Another historic feat awaits Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as he will start as favourite in the prestigious Diamond League Finals in Zurich on Thursday. Chopra had made a spectacular return from a one-month injury lay-off by winning the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League series and qualifying for the two-day finals. He became the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League meet title. He had missed the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (July 28 to August 8) due to a minor groin injury he had suffered during his silver-winning performance in the World Championships in the USA in July.

The 24-year-old Indian superstar hit form immediately on return as he hurled the spear to 89.08m in his first attempt to seal the win in style in Lausanne on July 26. It looked like the injury had not happened at all as he produced his third career-best effort.

The Diamond League encompasses 32 Diamond Disciplines, following a championship-style model. Athletes earn points at the 13-series meet to qualify for the final of their respective disciplines. The winner of each Diamond Discipline at the Final will be crowned 'Diamond League Champion'.

Here are the live updates from Diamond League Finals in Zurich where Neeraj Chopra is in action:

When can you watch Neeraj Chopra live in action The Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League Final can be catched live on Sports 18 and Voot.

All the streaming details, you can read HERE

Who would be Neeraj's biggest competitor? Neeraj's biggest competitor would be 2016 Diamond League Champion Jakub Vadlejch as he has a season best throw of 90.88m.. So beating him would require a sensational effort from Neeraj.

Can Neeraj break the 90m mark? Neeraj Chopra would also look to break the 90m mark barrier and it would be interesting to see if he ends up creating a new national record..

Live action to begin at 11:50 PM The live action from Neeraj Chopra's event will begin at 11:50 PM IST. Stay tuned for enthralling action from Zurich.

Can Neeraj script yet another incredible chapter? Chopra had made a spectacular return from a one-month injury lay-off by winning the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League series and qualifying for the two-day finals. He would now look to go all the way in the final and cement his place in history.

Hello and Welcome! Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of Diamond League Finals in Zurich. All eyes are on Neeraj Chopra and whether he could become the Diamond League Champion.

Live action to begin at 11:50 PM. Stay tuned.

