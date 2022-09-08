India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra will look to make history when he competes at the Diamond League 2022 Grand Final in Zurich on Thursday. Neeraj finished second at the Diamond League meet in Stockholm and then became the first Indian to win at a Diamond League meet when he finished 1st in Lausanne. The results helped him become the only Indian to qualify for the final of the Diamond League this year. With an injury that ruled him out of the Commonwealth Games the only blip in an otherwise successful year, Chopra will hope to secure glory in Zurich, especially with rival Anderson Peters out with injury.

When will Neeraj Chopra be in action in the Zurich Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra will be in action in Zurich Diamond League on Thursday, September 08.

Where will the Zurich Diamond League be contested?

The Zurich Diamond League will be contested at Letzigrund stadium.

What time Neeraj Chopra's Zurich Diamond League event start?

The Zurich Diamond League 2022 men's javelin throw event is scheduled for 11:50 PM IST start.

Where will Neeraj Chopra's event in Zurich Diamond League be broadcast?

Neeraj Chopra's event in Zurich Diamond League will be broadcast on Sports18.

Where will Neeraj Chopra's event in Zurich Diamond League be available for streaming?

Neeraj Chopra's event in Zurich Diamond League will be available for streaming on Voot.

