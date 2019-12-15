 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Athletics

Diagnosed With Breast Tumour 2 Years Back, Bengal's Shyamali Singh Bags Silver In TSK 25K

Updated: 15 December 2019 16:58 IST

Shyamali Singh didn't disappoint in TSK 25K as she finished second with a timing of 1:39:02 on Sunday.

Diagnosed With Breast Tumour 2 Years Back, Bengal
Shyamali Singh finished second in the Tata Steel Kolkata 25k marathon. © Twitter

Long distance running is about breaking barriers and Shyamali Singh is doing just that. Every stride she takes is aimed at bigger success than her previous one. She didn't disappoint in TSK 25K as well, when she finished second on Sunday with a timing of 1:39:02. This 26-year-old from Midnapore district in West Bengal was diagnosed with a breast tumour two years back, after she returned from Thailand Cross Country. But it did not break her down. In fact she was more determined to fight it her way and win it. She took part in the 2017 Mumbai Marathon and after tearing through the strenuous 42 km, she came second in Mumbai with a timing of 3:08:41 hours.

"I come from the family of farmers in Midnapore. We are not well off. My husband Santosh is my coach also and we decided to fight it together. I needed money for my treatment and so I participated in Mumbai Marathon. I was determined to make a podium finish to get the money for my treatment," Shyamali said after her silver medal performance at the TSK 25K. 

Two years later, after being cleared of cancer she has returned to running and again put up a spectacular show. Till the 17-km mark she led the Indian women's team, before a cramp on her right stomach slowed her down. She puked twice allowing Kiranjeet Kaur who was second to overtake her and breast the winner's tape. She finished six seconds behind Kiranjeet.

She now plans to use the prize money of Rs two lakhs to buy tickets for Kenya where she wants to train with the best coaches. She will be there for 30 days and will return to compete in Tata Mumbai Marathon this time again and plans to do one better. 

But the stomach pain is a worry. "I need to consult a doctor. But I will continue to run in 5000m, 10,000m and 10K, 25K, Half and Full Marathon".

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Athletics
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shyamali Singh bagged Silver in TSK 25K with a timing of 1:39:02
  • The 26-year-old was diagnosed with breast tumour two years back
  • She finished second in Mumbai 42k marathon with a timing of 3:08:41 hours
Related Articles
"Best Thing On Internet": Twitter Explodes After Athletics Federation Of India
"Best Thing On Internet": Twitter Explodes After Athletics Federation Of India's Message For Pakistan Athlete
Yohan Blake Talks Success, Fitness With Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez
Yohan Blake Talks Success, Fitness With Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez
Yohan Blake Lashes Out At World Athletics Chief Sebastian Coe, Says "He Is Killing The Sport"
Yohan Blake Lashes Out At World Athletics Chief Sebastian Coe, Says "He Is Killing The Sport"
WADA Seeks Four-Year Russia Ban Over False Doping Data
WADA Seeks Four-Year Russia Ban Over False Doping Data
IAAF Changes Name To World Athletics
IAAF Changes Name To World Athletics
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.