 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Other Sports

Mumbai Marathon Gets IAAF Gold Label

Updated: 15 September 2018 16:10 IST

The 16th edition of the race became the only gold label marathon in the country.

Mumbai Marathon Gets IAAF Gold Label
The Mumbai Marathon was accorded the gold label. © AFP

The Mumbai Marathon, to be held on January 20, 2019, was accorded the gold label by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). The 16th edition of the race became the only gold label marathon in the country and joined the elite list of marathons in Asia, race organisers Procam International announced Saturday. The USD 405,000 event is set to witness over 46,000 participants running across six race categories, according to the organisers.

The IAAF gold label is granted to races based on stringent criteria, including organisational excellence, world class elite field representation, prize money for male and female runners, exhaustive medical support system, live television coverage for an enhanced reach of the race, media facilities, timing and qualified personnel to ensure smooth conduct of the event across departments,among others, the release added.

Vivek Singh, Joint MD, Procam International, said it was a result of solid team work.

"We are honoured to receive the IAAF Gold Label for the Tata Mumbai Marathon. This achievement is symbolic of the collective efforts of a team that works tirelessly for months to ensure a Race Day that we all look forward to," Singh said.

Adille Sumariwala, Vice-President of Indian Olympic Association and President of Athletics Federation of India,also hailed the decision of the international athletics body.

"We have been a part of this event since its inceptionand this is a phenomenal accolade for the Tata Mumbai Marathon," he said.

Comments
Topics : Other Sports
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The 16th edition of the race became the only gold label marathon
  • The Mumbai Marathon will be held on January 20, 2019
  • The IAAF gold label is granted to races based on stringent criteria
Related Articles
WADA To Reinstate Russia After Doping Suspension: Statement
WADA To Reinstate Russia After Doping Suspension: Statement
Teenage Shooter Vijayveer Sidhu Bags Gold In Junior Category, Gurpreet Singh Wins Senior Silver At ISSF World Championships
Teenage Shooter Vijayveer Sidhu Bags Gold In Junior Category, Gurpreet Singh Wins Senior Silver At ISSF World Championships
Watch: Asian Games Gold Medallist Swapna Barman Shows Her
Watch: Asian Games Gold Medallist Swapna Barman Shows Her 'Rare Talent'
Swapna Barman, Asian Games Gold Medallist, Invited By AIIMS For Treatment, Says Report
Swapna Barman, Asian Games Gold Medallist, Invited By AIIMS For Treatment, Says Report
ISSF World Championship: Junior Shooters Add Silver, Bronze To India
ISSF World Championship: Junior Shooters Add Silver, Bronze To India's Medal Tally
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.