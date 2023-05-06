Neeraj Chopra is a trailblazer in Indian sport. After first making a name by winning a gold at the 2016 U20 World Championships, the ace javelin thrower left an indelible mark in Indian sport by winning the country's first Oympic gold medal in athletics at the Tokyo Games. Last year, Chopra threw 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League to better his own national record. Neeraj Chopra began his Diamond League title defence with a comfortable win in the season-opening leg In Doha on Friday, with a world leading and fourth career-best effort. The 25-year-old Chopra, who had pocketed the 2022 Diamond League Final trophy in Switzerland last September, beat a star-studded field with a best throw of 88.67m to begin his season in style.

Ahead of the competition, Neeraj was asked about why Indians can be good javelin throwers. "Cricket is very popular in India. And the Indian bowlers are also very good. They have very fast arm. In Javelin also you need very fast arm. So, it's a natural talent in India. So, it's a plus point for us. So, in future you will see more javelin throwers. Not only javelin, in athletics we have good jumpers now. I feel good. Our country is growing in athletics," Neeraj said while replying on a question on Indian sportspersons.

"So, when you are finished with javelin, you will go to the IPL?" the anchor asked the champion javelin thrower.

To which, Neeraj replied: "No, it's tough because cricket is a physical sport. But we will see. There is a rule...you can throw from the shoulder. If they say, you can throw like a javelin, I can join cricket."

Chopra hit his straps in his first attempt itself with a world-leading throw of 88.67m, which was his fourth career-best effort, to position himself on the top of the pile. He maintained the lead till the end to win the event in his second appearance at the Qatar Sports Club.

The superstar Indian, who had won a silver in the 2022 World Championships, had finished fourth with a best throw of 87.43m in his first appearance here in 2018.

Silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic went agonisingly close to Chopra's best mark with a second round throw of 88.63m, four centimeter short of the Indian's effort.

Vadlejch had won silver in the Tokyo Olympics. He had also won a silver in the Doha Diamond League last year with a 90.88m throw.

Reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who had won the event here last year with a monster throw of 93.07m, finished third with a modest best throw of 85.88m.

