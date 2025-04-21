India's very own Olympic hero, Neeraj Chopra, is all set to feature in a one-day javelin event in May 2024. The event, to be held in Bengaluru, is being organised by JSW Sports, on the name of the ace athlete, with some of the finest javelin throwers all across the globe being invited. In a chat with reporters on April 21, Neeraj confirmed that he has sent an invite to some of the finest javelin throwers he has competed with, including Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem.

Neeraj and Arshad share both a rivalry and friendship, having competed alongside each other for years at different global events. However, Arshad's participation in India for an international event could turn out to be a little complicated.

"Yes, I have spoken to Arshad Nadeem", Neeraj told reporters on Monday. However, Arshad hasn't yet confirmed if he will be able to participate. "He said he would discuss it with his coach and confirm. But as of now, he hasn't confirmed. Once the athletes confirm, I'll be able to share the final list. Every top athlete has been invited, and Arshad has also been invited. (If he competes), it will involve the government, so once everything is confirmed, we will know the final list."

Rohit Yadav is among 3-4 Indian athletes who will be participating in the event, including Neeraj, the Paris Olympics silver medal-winner, has confirmed.

Among the top athletes from whom Neeraj has already received the nod, the names are, Anderson Peters (a two-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist) Thomas Rohler (a former Olympic champion), Yulius Yego (an Olympic medallist and former world champion), Curtis Thompson( the world leader from the USA), etc. A number of other top performers from Europe and other parts of the globe are also in line to participate in the one-day event.

A conversation between Neeraj and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already taken place on the subject. Neeraj only spoke to the media after receiving positive confirmation from the Karnataka CM.

Chopra also confirmed that the event was originally planned to take place in his native state, Haryana, at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. But it will now be held in Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Explaining the reason behind the change of venue, the javelin star said, "The stadium in Haryana does not have adequate lighting required for the broadcasting. It was 600 lux (in Tau Devi Lal Stadium) but we needed more. There was not enough time to get it fixed on time."