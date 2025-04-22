LSG vs DC LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Top spot is up for grabs in IPL 2025 as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 'City of Nawabs'. Both teams are locked at 10 points, but in execution, it's the home team that has shown greater cohesion and confidence-especially with their bowling brilliance and solid top-order execution. DC star KL Rahul will return to his former home LSG for the first time, having left in an unceremonious manner. DC prevailed by one wicket when the two sides met last month, thanks to Ashutosh Sharma's whirlwind knock of 66* while chasing 210. (Live Scorecard)

IPL 2025 LIVE Updates - LSG vs DC LIVE Score, straight from Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow: