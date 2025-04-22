Story ProgressBack to home
LSG vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2025: 'Payback Time' For KL Rahul As He Returns To Former Home LSG
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Both teams are locked at 10 points, but in execution, it's the home team that has shown greater cohesion.
LSG vs DC LIVE Scorecard, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates© BCCI
LSG vs DC LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Top spot is up for grabs in IPL 2025 as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 'City of Nawabs'. Both teams are locked at 10 points, but in execution, it's the home team that has shown greater cohesion and confidence-especially with their bowling brilliance and solid top-order execution. DC star KL Rahul will return to his former home LSG for the first time, having left in an unceremonious manner. DC prevailed by one wicket when the two sides met last month, thanks to Ashutosh Sharma's whirlwind knock of 66* while chasing 210. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2025 LIVE Updates - LSG vs DC LIVE Score, straight from Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow:
- 18:10 (IST)
- 18:01 (IST)LSG vs DC LIVE: KL Rahul returns to Lucknow!So much to talk about KL Rahul's return to Lucknow Super Giants after their high-profile separation. Remember Sanjiv Goenka's brutal talk with Rahul last year? And then further subtle hints that LSG want players who "put the team first"? Well, it is Rahul's chance at payback.
- 17:59 (IST)LSG vs DC LIVE: Hello and welcome!A very good evening to one and all, to the LIVE coverage of the IPL 2025 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. The stalwarts of both sides return to face their old franchises, ensuring that this game is set to be a blockbuster!
