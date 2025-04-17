It wasn't the Olympic final but Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's competitive edge remained intact as she stormed to victory in the parents' 100m race during her son Zyon's sports day, leaving fellow mums to chase her shadow. In a video that has gone viral, the triple Olympic champion was also seen stepping on to the line and doing some warm-up exercises before the 'real' event in her son's school, even as fellow mums geared up for the race. Asked why she took part in the competition, the 38-year-old said, "Yes, why not. I'm a parent. It said parent race so I showed up for the parent race.

"Honestly I wasn't planning on running. But then my son and my husband didn't show up like we planned. So I had to show up "They haven't banned me yet so I'm at the line," Fraser-Pryce, who won back-to-back 100m Olympic titles in 2008 and 2012 and then clinched the 4x100m relay gold at the Tokyo Olympics, wrote along with the clip of her win.

One of the greatest sprinters of all time, Fraser-Pryce announced last week she will return to the track in 2025 season after her final Olympics ended in a heartbreak last year in Paris where she missed her 100m semi-final due to an injury sustained during the warm-up.

This is the second time that she has won the school competition, having emerged winner in 2023 at the same event.

Fraser-Pryce, who stood on the Olympic podium no less than eight times besides her 10 World Championship titles, ran in the middle lane and finished more than four seconds ahead of the field on Wednesday.

She is now aiming to leave the scene on a high at the World Championships, scheduled to be held in Tokyo in September.