India's athlete Avinash Sable is set to compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase race at the Stockholm Diamond League 2023 athletics meet in Stockholm on Sunday. According to Olympics.com, Avinash Sable will participate in the second Diamond League competition of the season. The 28-year-old Sable competed in the Rabat Diamond League leg in May where he finished 10th with a time of 8:17.18s in his first 3000m steeplechase race of the year. Sable holds a national record of 8:11.20s in the men's 3000m steeplechase which he achieved at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham to claim the silver medal.

When will Avinash Sable's event at Stockholm Diamond League 2023 take place?

Avinash Sable's event at Stockholm Diamond League 2023 will take place on Sunday, July 2.

Where will Avinash Sable's event at Stockholm Diamond League 2023 take place?

Avinash Sable's event at Stockholm Diamond League 2023 will take place at the Bauhaus Galan.

What time will Avinash Sable's event at Stockholm Diamond League 2023 start?

Avinash Sable's event at Stockholm Diamond League 2023 will start at 10:42 PM IST, as per the official website.

Which TV channels will broadcast Avinash Sable's event at Stockholm Diamond League 2023?

Avinash Sable's event at Stockholm Diamond League 2023 will be broadcast on Sports18 1 SD and HD channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of Avinash Sable's event at Stockholm Diamond League 2023?

Avinash Sable's event at Stockholm Diamond League 2023 will be streamed live on JioCinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

(With ANI Inputs)