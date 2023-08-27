The Indian men's 4x400 relay team stunned everyone, finishing second in the qualifying round on Saturday, only behind the USA quartet. India's performance in the qualifier earned them a ticket to the final, while also smashing the Asian record in the event. After clocking 2.59 in the qualifier, the Indian quartet has its eyes set on an even bigger milestone. Amoj Jacob, a part of India's 4x400 team, said that it's good that the team is being considered underdogs, as there's no focus on them.

"Accha hai na kisi ne dhyan nahin diya. Underdogs hi keh lo. But hum bhi toh hai na (It's good that no one paid attention to us. Call us underdogs, if you must. But we also exist). And now we are coming for you."

" Aaj 2.59 bhaga hai. Kal 2.58 bhag lenge. Kya pata medal ke liye bhi lad lenge (Today we ran 2.59. Tomorrow we'll run 2.58. Who knows, maybe we will run for a medal too) ," Jacob was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Rajesh Ramesh, another member of the relay team, had to be taken away on wheelchair after the qualifier. Quashing all worries around his fitness, Jacob said that he is fine and will perform.

"Kuch nahin hua hai. Ji lega woh. Kal aur karna hai (Nothing has happened to Rajesh. He will live. We have to run even faster tomorrow)," said Jacob.

Advertisement

The Indian team clocked 2:59:05 to finish second overall in the heats at Budapest. The earlier Asian record was 2:59.51, set by Japan at the world championships in Oregon last year.

The USA team, on the other hand, had clocked a time of 2:58.47 and finished first while Great Britain finished third with 2:59.42 to take the final qualifying spot in heat 1.

A total of 9 teams will be participating in the final.