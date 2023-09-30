Ace Indian lifter Mirabai Chanu's Asian Games campaign ended in heartbreak as the Olympic medallist fell on her back to injure herself, finishing fourth in the women's 49kg event in Hangzhou on Saturday. Chanu, who was under pressure after a disappointing snatch outing, went for a 117kg clean and jerk lift which would have won her the bronze, but failed to clear it twice. In in her final attempt she fell flat on her back and had to be lifted off the stage. She left the weighting arena limping.

In the snatch section, she could only lift 83kg and failed twice in her attempt for 86kg. In the last snatch, she failed to rise from a squat position and fell forward while the bar fell at her back.

Six lifters logged a better snatch than her.

Indian women's campaign end with consolation win over Nepal in Handball

The Indian women's handball team ended its campaign on a positive note after beating lower-ranked Nepal in their last match at the Asian Games on Saturday. India finished at the fifth spot.

Advertisement

India dished out a clinical performance to outwit Nepal 44-19 in a Group B match at the Zhejiang Normal University Xiaoshan Gymnasium.

India's Nidhi Sharma scored maximum 11 goals with an impressive strike rate of 84.61, helping her side to a comfortable victory.

However, India are already out of medal contention after losing their two group stage matches. They had lost to 2018 silver medallist Japan and Jakarta bronze medallist China, while one match ended up in a draw against Hong Kong.

In the last edition, India finished at the ninth spot.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)