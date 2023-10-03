The Indian men's hockey team will face its toughest challenge yet at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 when the side led by captain Harmanpreet Singh squares off against four-time champions South Korea in the first semi-final on Wednesday. Dominant India ended the pool stage as table-toppers. With five wins in all their five Pool A matches, India earned 15 points, and are yet to be beaten in the tournament. Harmanpreet said that the team is wary of not taking any opposition lightly and will enter the game against Korea with a positive mindset.

When will the India vs South Korea men's hockey hockey semifinal match at Asian Games 2023 take place?

The India vs South Korea men's hockey hockey semifinal match at Asian Games 2023 will take place on October 4.

When will the India vs South Korea men's hockey hockey semifinal match at Asian Games 2023 start?

The India vs South Korea men's hockey hockey semifinal match at Asian Games 2023 will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at Asian Games 2023 take place?

The India vs South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at Asian Games 2023 will take place at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium.

Where will the live streaming of India vs South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at Asian Games 2023 be available?

The live streaming of India vs South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at Asian Games 2023 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where will the live telecast of India vs South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at Asian Games 2023 be available?

The live telecast of India vs South Korea men's hockey semifinal match at Asian Games 2023 will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)