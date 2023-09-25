India will be looking to continue their impressive run in Asian Games 2023 after winning two gold medals on Monday. The women's cricket team defeated Sri Lanka in the final to claim a historic gold medal while the trio of world champion Rudrankksh Patil, Olympian Divyansh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched the gold medal in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event with a world record effort. Roshibina Devi has also guaranteed India of at least bronze in Wushu. The Indian men's hockey team will be in action on Tuesday with more medals up for grabs in shooting. India face Pakistan in men's volleyball while Bhavani Devi will start her campaign in fencing at the Asian Games 2023.

Asian Games Medals Tally | Asian Games Full Schedule

Asian Games 2023 September 26 (Monday) Full Schedule:

Aquatics - Swimming

Shivangi Sarma –W 100m Freestyle (Heat 4) - 07:30 IST

Palak Joshi- W 200m Backstroke (Heat 2) - 08:07 IST

Sajan Prakash, Srihari Natraj, Selvaraj Likith, TG Mathew – M 4 x 100m Medley Relay (Heat 1) – 09:05 AM

Shivangi Sarma –W 100m Freestyle – Final (If Qualified) - 17:00 IST

Palak Joshi- W 200m Backstroke – Final (If Qualified) - 17:16 IST

Sajan Prakash, Srihari Natraj, Selvaraj Likith, TG Mathew – M 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Final (If Qualified) – 18:31 AM

Boxing

Sachin Vs A Udin (Indonesia) – M 57Kg – Round of 32 – 12:30 IST

Narendra Vs Omurbek Elchoro Uulu (Kyrgyzstan) – M +92 Kg – Round of 16 – 18:15 IST

Advertisement

Chess

Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika - Women's Individual Event – Round 5 – 12:30 IST

Vidit Gujarathi and Arjun Kumar - – Men's Individual Event – Round 5 – 12:30 IST

Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika - Women's Individual Event – Round 6 – 14:30 IST

Vidit Gujarathi and Arjun Kumar – Men's Individual Event – Round 6 – 14:30 IST

Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika - Women's Individual Event – Round 7 – 16:30 IST

Vidit Gujarathi and Arjun Kumar – Men's Individual Event – Round 7 – 16:30 IST

Cycling – Track

Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Lute, Celestina – Women's Team Sprint – Qualifying – 07:30 IST

Rojit Singh, David Beckahme, Ronaldo Singh, Esow Alben – Men's Team Sprint – Qualifying - 07:30 IST

Vishavjeet Singh, Manjeet Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Venkappa Shivappa, Dinesh Kumar – Men's Team Pursuit –Qualifying - 07:30 IST

Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Lute, Celestina – Women's Team Sprint – Round 1 (If Qualified) – 12:30 IST

Rojit Singh, David Beckahme, Ronaldo Singh, Esow Alben – Men's Team Sprint – Round 1 - 12:30 IST

Vishavjeet Singh, Manjeet Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Venkappa Shivappa, Dinesh Kumar – Men's Team Pursuit – Round 1 (If Qualified) - 12:30 IST

Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Lute, Celestina – Women's Team Sprint – Final (If Qualified) – 12:30 IST

Rojit Singh, David Beckahme, Ronaldo Singh, Esow Alben – Men's Team Sprint – Final - 12:30 IST

ESports

Mayank Prajapati Vs T Fuad Talal Rajikhan (Saudi Arabia) – Street Fighter V – Round of 32 - 07:20 AM

Ayan Biswas vs Chau Hung Khanh Nguyen (Vietnam) - Street Fighter V – Round of 32 - 07:20 AM

Equestrian

Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriit Singh – Dressage - Team Final and Individual Qualification – 05:30 IST

Advertisement

Hockey

Men's Team Vs Singapore – Men's Pool A Preliminary – 06:30 IST

Fencing

Bhavani Devi – Individual Sabre – Pool Matches – 06:30 IST

Judo

Indubala Devi Vs Ikumi Odea (Thailand) – Women -78 Kg - Elimination Round of 16 -07:30 IST

Tulika Maan Vs Lam Qing Lai (Macau) – Women +78 Kg - Elimination Round of 16 -07:30 IST

Avtar Singh Vs Kittipong Hantratin (Thailand) – Men -100Kg - Elimination Round of 16 -07:30 IST

Sailing

Kongara Preeti & Sudhanshu Shekhar - 470 Mixed (R11,R12) - 08:30 IST

Jerome Kumar S - iQFoil Men (R15,R16,R17,R18,R19) – 08:30 IST

Neha Thakur - ILCA4 Girls (R11) - 08:30 IST

Doiphode SI & Ramya Saravanan - Nacra17 Mixed (R13,R14) – 08:30 IST

Advait Prashant Menon - ILCA4 Boys (R11) – 08:40 IST

Nethra Kumanan – ILCA6 (R10,R11) – 11:30 IST

Harshita Tomar & Shital Verma - 49er FX Women (R13,R14) - 11:30 IST

Ishwariya Ganesh - RS:X Women (R13,R14) - 11:30 IST

Vishnu Saravanan - ILCA7 (R10,R11) – 11:40 IST

KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakker - - 49er Men (R13,R14) - 11:40 IST

Eabad Ali - RS:X Men (R13,R14) – 11:40 IST

Shooting

Divyansh Singh Panwar & Ramita - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team – Qualification – 06:30 IST

Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh – W 25m Pistol (Individual & Team) – Qualification (Precision Stage) – 06:30 IST

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura – M Skeet-75 (Individual & Team) - Qualification (Stage 1 - Precision) – 06:30 IST

Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore – W Skeet-75 (Individual & Team) - Qualification (Stage 1 - Precision) – 07:30 IST

Squash

Men's Team Vs Singapore – Pool A – 07:30 IST

Women's Team Vs Pakistan – Pool B – 07:30 IST

Men's Team Vs Qatar – Pool A – 16:30 IST

Tennis

Ankita Raina Vs Adithya Patali Karunaratne (Hong Kong) – Women's Singles – Round of 16 – 07:30 IST

Ramkumar Ramanathan Vs Yosuke Watanuki (Japan) – Men's Singles- Round of 16 – 07:30 IST

Rutuja Bhosale Vs Alex Eala (Philippines) – Women's Singles - After 09:00 IST

Sumit Nagal Vs Beibit Zhukayev (Kazakhstan) – Men's Singles - Round of 16 – After 10:30 IST

Ankita Raina & Prathana Thombare Vs Anchisa Chanta & Punnin Kovapitukted (Thailand) – Round of 16 – Women's Doubles – After 10:00 IST

Rutuja Bhosale & Karman Thandi Vs Yi Hong Wong & Wong Eudice Chong (Hong Kong) - Round of 16 –Women's Doubles – After 10:30 IST

Yuki Bhambari & Ankita Raina Vs Aqeel Khan & Sarah Ibrahim Khan (Pakistan) – Round of 32 – Mixed Doubles – After 13:30 IST

Wushu

Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh - Sanda (Men's-60 Kg) – Quarterfinals – 17:00 IST

Suraj Yadav – Sanda (Men's 70 Kg) – Quarterfinals – After 17:00 IST

Volleyball

Men's Team Vs Pakistan – Classification 5th & 6th – 16:00 IST