Asian Games 2023 September 26 Schedule: Indians In Action, Events And Timing
Asian Games 2023 Schedule: India will be hoping to add to their medals tally on September 26.
India will be looking to continue their impressive run in Asian Games 2023 after winning two gold medals on Monday. The women's cricket team defeated Sri Lanka in the final to claim a historic gold medal while the trio of world champion Rudrankksh Patil, Olympian Divyansh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched the gold medal in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event with a world record effort. Roshibina Devi has also guaranteed India of at least bronze in Wushu. The Indian men's hockey team will be in action on Tuesday with more medals up for grabs in shooting. India face Pakistan in men's volleyball while Bhavani Devi will start her campaign in fencing at the Asian Games 2023.
Asian Games 2023 September 26 (Monday) Full Schedule:
Aquatics - Swimming
Shivangi Sarma –W 100m Freestyle (Heat 4) - 07:30 IST
Palak Joshi- W 200m Backstroke (Heat 2) - 08:07 IST
Sajan Prakash, Srihari Natraj, Selvaraj Likith, TG Mathew – M 4 x 100m Medley Relay (Heat 1) – 09:05 AM
Shivangi Sarma –W 100m Freestyle – Final (If Qualified) - 17:00 IST
Palak Joshi- W 200m Backstroke – Final (If Qualified) - 17:16 IST
Sajan Prakash, Srihari Natraj, Selvaraj Likith, TG Mathew – M 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Final (If Qualified) – 18:31 AM
Boxing
Sachin Vs A Udin (Indonesia) – M 57Kg – Round of 32 – 12:30 IST
Narendra Vs Omurbek Elchoro Uulu (Kyrgyzstan) – M +92 Kg – Round of 16 – 18:15 IST
Chess
Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika - Women's Individual Event – Round 5 – 12:30 IST
Vidit Gujarathi and Arjun Kumar - – Men's Individual Event – Round 5 – 12:30 IST
Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika - Women's Individual Event – Round 6 – 14:30 IST
Vidit Gujarathi and Arjun Kumar – Men's Individual Event – Round 6 – 14:30 IST
Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika - Women's Individual Event – Round 7 – 16:30 IST
Vidit Gujarathi and Arjun Kumar – Men's Individual Event – Round 7 – 16:30 IST
Cycling – Track
Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Lute, Celestina – Women's Team Sprint – Qualifying – 07:30 IST
Rojit Singh, David Beckahme, Ronaldo Singh, Esow Alben – Men's Team Sprint – Qualifying - 07:30 IST
Vishavjeet Singh, Manjeet Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Venkappa Shivappa, Dinesh Kumar – Men's Team Pursuit –Qualifying - 07:30 IST
Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Lute, Celestina – Women's Team Sprint – Round 1 (If Qualified) – 12:30 IST
Rojit Singh, David Beckahme, Ronaldo Singh, Esow Alben – Men's Team Sprint – Round 1 - 12:30 IST
Vishavjeet Singh, Manjeet Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Venkappa Shivappa, Dinesh Kumar – Men's Team Pursuit – Round 1 (If Qualified) - 12:30 IST
Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Lute, Celestina – Women's Team Sprint – Final (If Qualified) – 12:30 IST
Rojit Singh, David Beckahme, Ronaldo Singh, Esow Alben – Men's Team Sprint – Final - 12:30 IST
ESports
Mayank Prajapati Vs T Fuad Talal Rajikhan (Saudi Arabia) – Street Fighter V – Round of 32 - 07:20 AM
Ayan Biswas vs Chau Hung Khanh Nguyen (Vietnam) - Street Fighter V – Round of 32 - 07:20 AM
Equestrian
Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriit Singh – Dressage - Team Final and Individual Qualification – 05:30 IST
Hockey
Men's Team Vs Singapore – Men's Pool A Preliminary – 06:30 IST
Fencing
Bhavani Devi – Individual Sabre – Pool Matches – 06:30 IST
Judo
Indubala Devi Vs Ikumi Odea (Thailand) – Women -78 Kg - Elimination Round of 16 -07:30 IST
Tulika Maan Vs Lam Qing Lai (Macau) – Women +78 Kg - Elimination Round of 16 -07:30 IST
Avtar Singh Vs Kittipong Hantratin (Thailand) – Men -100Kg - Elimination Round of 16 -07:30 IST
Sailing
Kongara Preeti & Sudhanshu Shekhar - 470 Mixed (R11,R12) - 08:30 IST
Jerome Kumar S - iQFoil Men (R15,R16,R17,R18,R19) – 08:30 IST
Neha Thakur - ILCA4 Girls (R11) - 08:30 IST
Doiphode SI & Ramya Saravanan - Nacra17 Mixed (R13,R14) – 08:30 IST
Advait Prashant Menon - ILCA4 Boys (R11) – 08:40 IST
Nethra Kumanan – ILCA6 (R10,R11) – 11:30 IST
Harshita Tomar & Shital Verma - 49er FX Women (R13,R14) - 11:30 IST
Ishwariya Ganesh - RS:X Women (R13,R14) - 11:30 IST
Vishnu Saravanan - ILCA7 (R10,R11) – 11:40 IST
KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakker - - 49er Men (R13,R14) - 11:40 IST
Eabad Ali - RS:X Men (R13,R14) – 11:40 IST
Shooting
Divyansh Singh Panwar & Ramita - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team – Qualification – 06:30 IST
Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh – W 25m Pistol (Individual & Team) – Qualification (Precision Stage) – 06:30 IST
Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura – M Skeet-75 (Individual & Team) - Qualification (Stage 1 - Precision) – 06:30 IST
Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore – W Skeet-75 (Individual & Team) - Qualification (Stage 1 - Precision) – 07:30 IST
Squash
Men's Team Vs Singapore – Pool A – 07:30 IST
Women's Team Vs Pakistan – Pool B – 07:30 IST
Men's Team Vs Qatar – Pool A – 16:30 IST
Tennis
Ankita Raina Vs Adithya Patali Karunaratne (Hong Kong) – Women's Singles – Round of 16 – 07:30 IST
Ramkumar Ramanathan Vs Yosuke Watanuki (Japan) – Men's Singles- Round of 16 – 07:30 IST
Rutuja Bhosale Vs Alex Eala (Philippines) – Women's Singles - After 09:00 IST
Sumit Nagal Vs Beibit Zhukayev (Kazakhstan) – Men's Singles - Round of 16 – After 10:30 IST
Ankita Raina & Prathana Thombare Vs Anchisa Chanta & Punnin Kovapitukted (Thailand) – Round of 16 – Women's Doubles – After 10:00 IST
Rutuja Bhosale & Karman Thandi Vs Yi Hong Wong & Wong Eudice Chong (Hong Kong) - Round of 16 –Women's Doubles – After 10:30 IST
Yuki Bhambari & Ankita Raina Vs Aqeel Khan & Sarah Ibrahim Khan (Pakistan) – Round of 32 – Mixed Doubles – After 13:30 IST
Wushu
Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh - Sanda (Men's-60 Kg) – Quarterfinals – 17:00 IST
Suraj Yadav – Sanda (Men's 70 Kg) – Quarterfinals – After 17:00 IST
Volleyball
Men's Team Vs Pakistan – Classification 5th & 6th – 16:00 IST