The Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony is set to take place at Hangzhou on September 23. Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Olympic medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be the flag-bearers of the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) took the decision to have joint flag-bearers for the continental showpiece. A total of 655 Indian athletes are competing in the Asian Games this time, which is the largest contingent ever. Here are the details of the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony -

When is the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony?

The Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony will take place on Saturday, 23 September 2023.

At what time will the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony take place?

The Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Where will the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2023 will take place at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium.

Where to watch live streaming of the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony in India?

The opening ceremony for the Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Advertisement

When and where to watch the live telecast of the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony in India?

The live telecast of the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2023 will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi) TV channels in India.

Who are India's flag-bearers at the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony?

Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and female boxer Lovlina Borgohain are the flag-bearers for India at the opening ceremony of Asian Games 2023.

Lovlina had won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the 69kg category. This year, she won gold in 75kg category at the World Women's Boxing Championship in New Delhi. On the other hand, Harmanpreet is one of the best drag-flickers in the world and was part of the team that won the historic bronze at the Tokyo Games, breaking the more than four-decade-long Indian hockey team's medal drought in the Olympics.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

With PTI Inputs