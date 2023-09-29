India had a great run on Friday at the Asian Games as their athletes continue to lead the charge towards the 100-medal mark. After shooters, India have sealed medals in squash, athletics and tennis too. Kiran Baliyan won bronze in women's shot put to win India's first medal in athletics at Asian Games 2023. In the Asian Games medals tally, India are fourth currently with 33 medals (8 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze). Saturday will be an interesting day as India will look to extend their medal tally.

On Saturday (Day 7), Mirabai Chanu will be in action in women's 49kg weightlifting event. On the other hand, Bindyarani Devi will fight for a medal in women's 55kg event. The duo of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale will take on Tsung-hao Huang and En-shuo Liang in tennis mixed doubles final. In shooting, Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS will take part in mixed 10m Air Pistol event.

Apart from this, Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar will also feature in men's long jump qualifiers.

(Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

When will the Asian Games 2023 action on September 30 start?

The Asian Games 2023 action on September 30 will start at 4:00 AM IST.

Where will the Asian Games 2023 action on September 30 take place?

The Asian Games 2023 action on September 30 will take place in Hangzhou, China.

Where will the live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on September 30 be available?

The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on September 30 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where will the live telecast of Asian Games 2023 on September 30 be available?

The live telecast of Asian Games 2023 action on September 30 will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi) TV channels in India.

