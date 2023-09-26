Asian Games 2023 Live Updates:India won two gold medals on Monday and the athletes will be looking to add more medals to their tally across disciplines on September 26. The women's cricket team defeated Sri Lanka in the final to claim a historic gold medal while the trio of world champion Rudrankksh Patil, Olympian Divyansh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched the gold medal in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event with a world record effort. On Tuesday, Indian athletes will be looking to perform well in shooting, wushu, rowing, and boxing while the Indian men's hockey team will be in action against Singapore. Bhavani Devi will start her campaign in fencing at the Asian Games 2023. (Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally)

Here are the Live Updates of Asian Games 2023, September 26 action straight from Hangzhou: