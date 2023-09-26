Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, September 26: Equestrian Action Underway, Shooting To Begin Soon
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, September 26: Indian athletes will be looking to add to their medals tally across all disciplines.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates:India won two gold medals on Monday and the athletes will be looking to add more medals to their tally across disciplines on September 26. The women's cricket team defeated Sri Lanka in the final to claim a historic gold medal while the trio of world champion Rudrankksh Patil, Olympian Divyansh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched the gold medal in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event with a world record effort. On Tuesday, Indian athletes will be looking to perform well in shooting, wushu, rowing, and boxing while the Indian men's hockey team will be in action against Singapore. Bhavani Devi will start her campaign in fencing at the Asian Games 2023. (Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally)
Here are the Live Updates of Asian Games 2023, September 26 action straight from Hangzhou:
- 06:26 (IST)Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Overall Medals TallyWith 5 medals on Sunday and 6 on Monday, India stand at a total tally of 11 medals in the Asian Games 2023. Hosts China continue to dominate in first place with 32 gold medals.
- 06:17 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: More Medals Coming!A medal galore can be expected from shooting today, especially considering some of the country's finest are in action.The list includes:Men's Skeet-75 individual and team events: Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, and Angar Vir Singh BajwaWomen's Skeet-75 individual and team events:Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore and Parinaaz DhaliwalWomen's 25m pistol individual and team events: Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, and Manu Bhaker
- 06:15 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Equestrian: Action Has Begun!
India’s action in Equestrian has already begun. Sudipti Hajela scored a total average score of 66.705 in her dressage series. Other athletes, including Divyakriti Singh, Hriday Vipul Chheda and Anush Agarwalla will also be in action soon!
- 06:09 (IST)Asian Games LIVE: More Gold Medals For India Today?Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2023. With 2 gold medals already in the kitty, the Indian contingent would look to add more today. Plenty of action awaits us. Stay tuned for live updates!