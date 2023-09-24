Story ProgressBack to home
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates September 24: India To Field First In Women's Cricket Semi-Final
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India will be hoping to clinch multiple medals on a Super Sunday.
Asian Games 2023 September 24 Live Updates© AFP
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: It's a Super Sunday for the Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2023. Indian stars have the chance to win several medals with shooters, rowers and cricketers in action. All eyes will be on the Indian women's cricket team, which faces Bangladesh in the semi-final. A win will assure Smriti Mandhana and Co. of at least a silver medal at the Asian Games 2023. Shooters will be expected to deliver more medals in the women's 10m air rifle. Apart from them, rowers have great chance to increase the medals tally. India men's hockey team and the football teams (men's and women's) will also be in action. (Asian Games 2023 medals tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Asian Games 2023 Today, Straight from Hangzhou:
- 06:28 (IST)IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score: Here Are The Lineups!Bangladesh Women Playing XI: Shamima Sultana, Shathi Rani, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya KhanIndia Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
- 06:22 (IST)IND W vs BAN W LIVE: Bangladesh Opt To BatIt's Bangladesh who have decided to bat first. Remember, India will be without Harmanpreet Kaur after what happened between these two teams the last time they met.Jemimah Rodrigues: "Been pretty cool, the people here are very sweet. The great thing about tournaments like these is we can add to the total tally of India's medals. Shafali is fine. Smriti is very cool but when she's on the field she means business. I'm looking forward to going and observing how other athletes train. The goal is definitely to win the gold."
- 06:13 (IST)Asian Games LIVE: Day 1 Could Be A Medal FestWelcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2023. Today could be a day with plenty of medals for the Indian team. If the Indian women's cricket team beats Bangladesh, they will be assured of at least a silver medal. A lot more could happen as the day progresses.
