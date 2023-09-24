IND W vs BAN W LIVE: Bangladesh Opt To Bat





Jemimah Rodrigues: "Been pretty cool, the people here are very sweet. The great thing about tournaments like these is we can add to the total tally of India's medals. Shafali is fine. Smriti is very cool but when she's on the field she means business. I'm looking forward to going and observing how other athletes train. The goal is definitely to win the gold."

It's Bangladesh who have decided to bat first. Remember, India will be without Harmanpreet Kaur after what happened between these two teams the last time they met.