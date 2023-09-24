The Indian women's team is set to take on Sri Lanka in the final of the cricket event at the Asian Games 2023 on Monday. The Indian cricket team entered the final of Asian Games 2023 with a thumping 8-wicket win over Bangladesh on Sunday. Jemimah Rodrigues (20 not out) with her impressive skills allowed India to coast comfortably to the final. Right-arm pacer Pooja Vastrakar led the charge with the ball as her heroics played a crucial role in restricting Bangladesh to a score of 51.

India stumbled twice while chasing the paltry score of 51 against Bangladesh. Openers Smriti Mandhana (7) and Shafali Verma (17) fell victims to pacer Marufa Akter and spinner Fahima Khatun respectively.

Earlier in the innings, Vastrakar spearheaded India's bowling attack with her four-wicket haul to make short work of Bangladesh's batting set-up.

It is worth noting that India's regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be available for the final after serving the two-match suspension she received from ICC.

Details of India vs Sri Lanka women's cricket final at Asian Games 2023:

When will the India women vs Sri Lanka women cricket final match at Asian Games 2023 take place?

The India women vs Sri Lanka women cricket final match at Asian Games 2023 will take place on Monday (September 25).

Where will the India women vs Sri Lanka women cricket final match at Asian Games 2023 take place?

The India women vs Sri Lanka women cricket final match at Asian Games 2023 will take place at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou.

What time will the India women vs Sri Lanka women cricket final match at Asian Games 2023 start?

The India women vs Sri Lanka women cricket final match at Asian Games 2023 will start at 11:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 11:00 AM.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India women vs Sri Lanka women, cricket final match at Asian Games 2023?

The live streaming of the India women vs Sri Lanka women cricket final match at Asian Games 2023 will be available on SonyLiv app and website.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India women vs Sri Lanka women cricket final match at Asian Games 2023?

The live telecast of the India women vs Sri Lanka women cricket final match at Asian Games 2023 will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

With ANI Inputs