Asian Games 2023 October 4 Latest Updates: Race Walk, Kabaddi, Archery All Underway
Asian Games 2023 October 4 Latest Updates: India eye their best ever medals haul in the history of the continental competition.
Asian Games 2023 October 4 Latest Updates: World Champion Neeraj Chopra will be defending his men's javelin throw gold medal and Lovlina Borgohain will compete in the women's 75kg boxing category final against China's Li Qian on Wednesday (October 4). India currently has 69 medals – one less than their best-ever tally of 70 that they achieved in 2018.The Indian men's and women's 4x400m relay teams will hunt for a medal while Avinash Sable, who won a gold in the 3000m steeplechase, will participate in the 5000m run. Indian men's hockey team will play their semifinal against South Korea. Indian athletes will also compete in squash and badminton individual events with multiple medals on the line. (Asian Games Medals Tally | Asian Games Full Schedule)
Here are the Live Updates of Asian Games 2023 October 4 from Hangzhou:
- 06:09 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Archery: India vs Malaysia in Compound Mixed Team QuarterfinalAfter Race Walk and Kabaddi, we will see the archers in action. After reaching the final of their respective individual events on Tuesday, the likes of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale will be competing together in the mixed team quarter-finals. Based on their progressions, more medals can be expected today.Archery Schedule:06:10 a.m. - India vs Malaysia in Compound Mixed Team Quarterfinal07:30 a.m. onwards in Compound Mixed Team Semifinals (subject to qualification)11:50 a.m. - India vs Indonesia in Recurve Mixed Team Quarterfinal12:50 a.m. onwards in Recurve Mixed Team Semifinal
- 06:07 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Race Walk: 35km Mixed Team FinalNot a lot of time left for the event to conclude! India's Ram Baboo and Manju Rani are currently in fifth and sixth position. As a team, India are looking to bag a spot on the podium.
- 06:04 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Kabaddi: India Take On ThailandHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games. After a dominant 55-18 victory against Bangladesh, India take on Thailand in the second group match. In the early phase of the match, it's all been India...