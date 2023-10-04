Asian Games 2023 October 4 Latest Updates: World Champion Neeraj Chopra will be defending his men's javelin throw gold medal and Lovlina Borgohain will compete in the women's 75kg boxing category final against China's Li Qian on Wednesday (October 4). India currently has 69 medals – one less than their best-ever tally of 70 that they achieved in 2018.The Indian men's and women's 4x400m relay teams will hunt for a medal while Avinash Sable, who won a gold in the 3000m steeplechase, will participate in the 5000m run. Indian men's hockey team will play their semifinal against South Korea. Indian athletes will also compete in squash and badminton individual events with multiple medals on the line. (Asian Games Medals Tally | Asian Games Full Schedule)

Here are the Live Updates of Asian Games 2023 October 4 from Hangzhou: