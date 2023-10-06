Story ProgressBack to home
Asian Games 2023, October 6 Live Updates: India Look To Go Past 90-Medal Mark Today
Asian Games 2023 Day 13: India will look to extend their medal tally on the 13th day of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Asian Games 2023 Day 13 Live Updates: India look to add more medals to their tally© AFP
Asian Games 2023 Day 13, Live Updates:India will look to extend their medal tally on the 13th day of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, having earned 86 medals in total till October 05. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Indian cricket team will be in action against Bangladesh in the men's cricket semifinal and a win can potentially set up a gold medal match against Pakistan. The men's hockey team will also have a chance to win gold as they take on Japan in the summit clash. Archery, Badminton and Wrestling will feature top Indian athletes who will be looking to add to their glory. (Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)
Here are the Live Updates of Asian Games 2023 Day 13 from Hangzhou:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 06:23 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Cricket: Drizzle In HangzhouSlight drizzle took place in Hangzhou a little while ago but the covers are off now. No news about the toss yet, but it seems like the two captains will be out soon. We aren't too far away from live action in men's cricket semi-final.
- 06:16 (IST)Asian Games LIVE: A Look At Early Schedule Today!At 6:30 AM, many events featuring Indians will get underway. Here’s a look at some of them:
- Archery: Recurve Women’s Team Quarter-final
- Sepaktakraw: India men vs Mynamar group clash
- Cricket: India vs Bangladesh men’s semi-final
- Equestrian: Jumping Individual Competition 1
- Badminton: Men’s Singles Semi-Finals, Men’s Doubles Semi-Final
- Bridge: Men’s Team Final Session 4
- Canoe Slalom: Men’s Canoe Semifinal, Vishal Kewat
- Sportclimbing: Men’s Boulder and Lead Semi-final
- Ju-Jitsu: Women’s -52kg Elimination Round of 32 , Women’s -57kg Elimination Round of 32
- 06:10 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Cricket: Not Far Away From Live Action!India would look to book their berth in the Asian games Men's Cricket final, having already reached the semi-final where they will take on Bangladesh shortly. Ruturaj Gaikwad's men did really well in the last game against Nepal when Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his maiden T20I century. More of the same today?
- 06:01 (IST)Asian Games LIVE: Time For India To Go Past 90-Medal MarkHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games. With 86 medals already in, India would be keen to take the tally to way past 90-medal mark today, with the hope of completing a century on Saturday, which will be the final medal-day for the contingent. A lot of action is set to unfold in Hangzhou. Stay tuned!
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest World Cup 2023 Updates and check out World Cup 2023 Schedules and Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally.Read all the details related to and Asian Games 2023.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.