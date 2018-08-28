 
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018: Manjit Singh Wins Gold, Jinson Johnson Clinches Silver In Men's 800M
Updated: 28 August 2018 18:47 IST

Manjit Singh won the gold medal in the men's 800 metres event while Jinson Johnson clinched the silver medal in men's 800 metres on Tuesday.

Both Manjit Singh (left) and Jinson Johnson added to India's Asiad 2018 medal tally © AFP

Manjit Singh won the gold in the men's 800 metres event while Jinson Johnson clinched the silver medal in men's 800 metres on Tuesday. Manjit Singh finished the race in 1:46.15 minutes while second-placed Jinson Johnson clocked 1:46.35 minutes. Qatar's Abdalla Abubaker came third with a time of  1:46.38 minutes. Manjit was trailing early on but he sprinted real fast in the final stages to win the race. Johnson also kept pace throughout the race and eventually finished second.

Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 92 63 45 200
2 Japan 43 38 60 141
3 Republic of Korea 32 38 44 114
4 Indonesia 24 19 29 72
8 India 9 18 22 49

