Asian Games 2018: Manjit Singh Wins Gold, Jinson Johnson Clinches Silver In Men's 800M
Read In
Read In
Updated: 28 August 2018 18:47 IST
Manjit Singh won the gold medal in the men's 800 metres event while Jinson Johnson clinched the silver medal in men's 800 metres on Tuesday.
Both Manjit Singh (left) and Jinson Johnson added to India's Asiad 2018 medal tally © AFP
Manjit Singh won the gold in the men's 800 metres event while Jinson Johnson clinched the silver medal in men's 800 metres on Tuesday. Manjit Singh finished the race in 1:46.15 minutes while second-placed Jinson Johnson clocked 1:46.35 minutes. Qatar's Abdalla Abubaker came third with a time of 1:46.38 minutes. Manjit was trailing early on but he sprinted real fast in the final stages to win the race. Johnson also kept pace throughout the race and eventually finished second.
Comments
Topics : Asian Games 2018 Other Sports
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS. Also get the latest Asian Games 2018 live updates, news and medals tally.