Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Semifinal Live Score: India Aim To Overcome Malaysia Test In Semis

Updated: 30 August 2018 15:31 IST

Live updates of India vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Semifinal match: The Indian men's hockey team will look to maintain their winning momentum.

India vs Malaysia, Hockey Semifinal Live: India lead Malaysia in head-to-head record © Hockey India

The Indian men's hockey team will face Malaysia in the semi-final of the Asian Games 2018. India have displayed dominant performances till now at the Asiad by comprehensively beating Hong Kong (26-0), Indonesia (17-0), Japan (8-0) and Sri Lanka (20-0) and Korea (5-3) on their way to the semi-final. India, reigning Champions, will aim to continue their fine form and get past World No. 12 in the semis. In the head-to-head record, India hold an upper hand against Malaysia. They have played 101 matches out of which 70 were won by India and 13 by Malaysia. The remaining 18 matches were draws. (MEDAL TALLY)

In 2018, India had defeated Malaysia 2-1 in the Commonwealth Games to enter the semi-finals. India's SV Sunil and Harmanpreet Singh produced brilliant individual performances in the Commonwealth Games 2018 quarter-finals against Malaysia to help India clinch victory by a narrow margin. Ranked fifth in the world, the Indian men's hockey team have won 14 medals in the Asian Games so far. The medals include, 3 gold, 9 silver and 2 bronze medals. India had won gold at Incheon, South Korea, in 2014, beating arch-rivals Pakistan on penalties.

Asian Games 2018, India vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Semifinal Live straight from GBK - Hockey Field, Jakarta, Indonesia

15:08 IST: Before we get into the match mood, you can read the match preview here.

15:01 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog updates of the men's hockey semi-final clash between India and Malaysia.

A successful title defence at the 18th Asian Games will also secure India an automatic spot at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Malaysia, on the other hand, finished fourth in the Asian Games. Malaysia's last podium finish in the Asian Games came in 2002, where they clinched a bronze medal. Going by the rankings and previous encounters, it should be an easy outing for India.

Comments
Topics : India Malaysia Asian Games 2018 Hockey
Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 108 69 51 228
2 Japan 53 48 64 165
3 Republic of Korea 37 44 53 134
4 Indonesia 30 22 37 89
9 India 11 20 23 54

