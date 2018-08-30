India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Semifinal Live Score: India Aim To Overcome Malaysia Test In Semis

The Indian men's hockey team will face Malaysia in the semi-final of the Asian Games 2018. India have displayed dominant performances till now at the Asiad by comprehensively beating Hong Kong (26-0), Indonesia (17-0), Japan (8-0) and Sri Lanka (20-0) and Korea (5-3) on their way to the semi-final. India, reigning Champions, will aim to continue their fine form and get past World No. 12 in the semis. In the head-to-head record, India hold an upper hand against Malaysia . They have played 101 matches out of which 70 were won by India and 13 by Malaysia. The remaining 18 matches were draws. ( MEDAL TALLY )

In 2018, India had defeated Malaysia 2-1 in the Commonwealth Games to enter the semi-finals. India's SV Sunil and Harmanpreet Singh produced brilliant individual performances in the Commonwealth Games 2018 quarter-finals against Malaysia to help India clinch victory by a narrow margin. Ranked fifth in the world, the Indian men's hockey team have won 14 medals in the Asian Games so far. The medals include, 3 gold, 9 silver and 2 bronze medals. India had won gold at Incheon, South Korea, in 2014, beating arch-rivals Pakistan on penalties.

Asian Games 2018, India vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Semifinal Live straight from GBK - Hockey Field, Jakarta, Indonesia

Here is how the Indian Men's Hockey team has performed against Malaysia in the previous editions of the Asiad. The team will eye another win as they play Malaysia again in the Semi-Final of the @asiangames2018 on 30th August.



#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018

The Indian Men's Hockey Team will take on Malaysia in their decisive Semi-Final clash of the @asiangames2018 in Jakarta & Palembang on 30th August.

A successful title defence at the 18th Asian Games will also secure India an automatic spot at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Malaysia, on the other hand, finished fourth in the Asian Games. Malaysia's last podium finish in the Asian Games came in 2002, where they clinched a bronze medal. Going by the rankings and previous encounters, it should be an easy outing for India.