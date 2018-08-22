Asian Games 2018: India Beat Hong Kong 26-0 In Record Hockey Win

India's men's hockey team cruised to their biggest ever tournament win at the Asian Games on Wednesday with a 26-0 thrashing of a clueless Hong Kong -- who didn't have a single shot on target. India scored nearly a goal every two minutes as they broke an 86-year-old record, surpassing their 24-1 victory over the United States at the 1932 Olympics. The eight-time Olympic champions' dominance was such that with seven minutes to go, they took off their goalkeeper Krishnan Bahadur Pathak as the entire team laid siege to the Hong Kong goal. India had already overtaken their previous Asian Games record -- Monday's 17-0 hammering of hosts Indonesia -- by the end of the third quarter when they led 18-0.

But the defending champions refused to show any mercy, scoring another eight goals in the final period. India's drag flick expert Rupinder Pal Singh scored maximum of five goals (3', 5', 30', 45', 60') while his young compatriot Harmanpreet Singh scored four goals (29', 52', 53', 55'). A hat-trick of goals were scored by striker Akashdeep Singh (2', 32', 35') and Manpreet Singh (3', 17'), Lalit Upadhyay (17', 19'), Varun Kumar (23', 30') scored twice while SV Sunil (7'), Vivek Sagar Prasad (14'), Mandeep Singh (21'), Amit Rohidas (27'), Dilpreet Singh (48'), Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (51'), Simranjeet Singh (53') and Surender Kumar (55') too contributed to India's scoreline.

This performance took India's total score in the tournament thus far to a marvellous 43 goals.

India's men have won a record eight Olympic golds, but trail on Asian Games golds (three) to their fierce rivals Pakistan (eight).