 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018: Hima Das, Muhammed Anas Clinch Silver Medals In 400M Finals

Updated: 26 August 2018 19:19 IST

Anas completed the race in 45.69 seconds to finish second, while Hima clocked 50.79 seconds to claim the second spot in the women's race.

Asian Games 2018: Hima Das, Muhammed Anas Clinch Silver Medals In 400M Finals
Hima had created history by winning the gold medal in the women's 400m at IAAF World U20 Championships © PTI

India's Muhammed Anas and Hima Das claimed the silver medals in the men's and women's 400 metres races respectively at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia on Sunday. Anas completed the race in 45.69 seconds to finish second, while Hima clocked 50.79 seconds to claim the second spot in the women's race. In July this year, Hima had created history by winning the gold medal in the women's 400 metre event at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland. Hima registered a time of 51.46 seconds in the final at the Ratina Stadium to become the first Indian athlete to win gold in a world championship across all age groups.

Hima qualified for the Asian Games after she won a gold medal in women's 200 metres race at 58th National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships in Guwahati in 2017. Hima registered a timing that equalled the Championships' record time of 23.10 seconds. 

The two other Indians in the fray, Rajiv Arokia and Nirmala finished fourth. While Rajiv timed 45.84 seconds to complete the men's 400m race, Nirmala finished the race in 52.96 seconds.

The men's title went to Qatar's Abdalelah Hassan, who completed the race in 44.89 seconds as he fended off Anas, who has a personal best of 45.31 seconds. Anas' personal best mark had given him a fourth-place finish in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Ali Khamis of Bahrain picked the bronze medal with a timing of 45.70 as he finished ahead of 2014 edition bronze medallist Rajiv. 

In the women's race, Bahrain's Salwa Naser produced a Games record timing of 50.09 seconds to finish ahead of 18-year-old Hima, who had renewed the Indian record of 51.00 seconds on Saturday in the semi-finals.

Assam girl Hima, the Under-20 world champion, was a sureshot medal contender but in the final, Naser, who had won a silver medal at the IAAF World Championships with a national record of 50.06 seconds, proved to be superior to the Indian.

The bronze medal went to Kazakhstan Elina Milkhina, who clocked 52.63 seconds to finish ahead of Nirmala.

(With IANS Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Asian Games 2018 Other Sports Athletics
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS. Also get the latest Asian Games 2018 live updates, news and medals tally.
Highlights
  • Anas completed the race in 45.69 seconds to finish second
  • Hima clocked 50.79 seconds to claim the second spot in the women's race
  • Hima registered a time of 51.46 seconds in the final at Ratina Stadium
Related Articles
Asian Games 2018: Rose Chelimo Slams Heat, Pollution After Marathon Gold
Asian Games 2018: Rose Chelimo Slams Heat, Pollution After Marathon Gold
Asian Games: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Cinches Maiden Asiad Gold, Squash Adds Three Bronze
Asian Games: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Cinches Maiden Asiad Gold, Squash Adds Three Bronze
Asian Games 2018: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Clinches Men
Asian Games 2018: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Clinches Men's Shot Put Gold With Record Throw
Asian Games Marathon Winner Accused Of Pushing Rival
Asian Games Marathon Winner Accused Of Pushing Rival
Asian Games 2018: Muhammed Anas Yahiya India
Asian Games 2018: Muhammed Anas Yahiya India's Biggest Track Hope In Men's Section
Advertisement

Advertisement

Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 76 60 35 171
2 Japan 40 34 47 121
3 Republic of Korea 27 29 37 93
4 Iran 14 14 12 40
9 India 7 9 20 36

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.