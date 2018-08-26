 
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 8: Indian Track And Field Athletes In Focus On Day 8

Updated: 26 August 2018 07:41 IST

2018 Asian Games Live: India ended Day 7 with 29 medals at the quadrennial event.

Asian Games 2018: Hima Das will aim for gold in women's 400m final. © PTI

Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched the men's Shot Put gold with a record-shattering throw to open India's medal account in athletics in the Asian Games on Saturday. The 23-year-old Toor sent the iron ball to a national record distance of 20.75m to win his maiden Asian Games medal on the opening day of the athletics competition. India's squash singles campaign in the Asian Games yielded three bronze medals after Saurav Ghosal, Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa lost their respective semifinal clashes on Saturday. Following an action-packed week at the 2018 Asian Games, India will be looking to add to the 29 medals on the eighth day of the quadrennial event.

Live updates of Asian Games 2018, Day 8 straight from Jakarta, Indonesia

07:40 IST: In Golf, India's Aadil Bedi and Rayhan Thomas John is currently T10, Naveed Kshitij Kaul is T21 and Hari Mohan Singh is T40 in Round 4 of men's Individual event. The Indian men's team, on the other hand, is currently tied T5 in Round 4.

07:36 IST: In Golf, Ridhima Dilwari is T20, Sifat Sagoo is T23, and Diksha Dagar is placed 26 in the ongoing Round 4 of women's individual event. The Indian women's team, on the other hand, is currently placed 9th behind Malaysia.

07:33 IST: In Athletics, Women's 400m Hurdles qualification -- India's Jauna Murmu and Anu Raghavan will be in action later in the day.

07:30 IST: In shooting, India's Rashmi Rathore is currently ranked 9th while Ganemat Sekhon is currently ranked 11th in women's skeet qualification Day 2.

07:26 IST: Apart from the track and field athletes, Indian boxers will aim to continue their good run at the Games and Indian Table Tennis will begin their campaign today.

07:24 IST: Indian boxers and track and field athletes will be in focus as they look to add to India's medal tally.

07:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 8 of the Asian Games 2018.

India's table tennis contingent will open their account while boxers will aim to continue their good run of form. PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will be in action in their women's singles quarterfinals. The men's hockey team will take on South Korea in their fourth match of Pool A. India will also compete in the semifinals of Bridge (men's and mixed team). Hima Das will also aim for gold after qualifying for the finals of women's 400m. Muhammed Yahiya and Arokia Rajiv have also qualified for the 400m final. Muhammed Anas finished first in men's 400m Heats with a time of 45.63 to qualify for the finals.

Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 72 51 30 153
2 Japan 34 31 44 109
3 Republic of Korea 25 26 33 84
4 Iran 14 11 9 34
8 India 7 5 17 29

