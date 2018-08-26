Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon, Asian Games 2018 Badminton Quarterfinals Live Score: Saina One Win Away From Securing Medal

After a disappointing show put up by the Indian men in the singles badminton event of the 2018 Asian Games, all eyes will be on PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal in the women's singles quarterfinals on Day 8. After surviving a scare in the round of 32 clash against Vietnam's Thi Trang Vu, Olympic and World Championship silver medallist Sindhu thrashed Indonesia's world number 22 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-12, 21-15 in the pre-quarters on Saturday. Commonwealth Games gold medallist Saina dispatched another local girl Fitriani Fitriani, ranked 40th, 21-6, 21-14.

Saina will face Thailand's fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon, while Sindhu will take on Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol to book their respective slots in the semifinals. Going into the quarters, both Sindhu and Saina have been in sublime touch and will be looking to add to their medal tally in Indonesia. However, India's biggest medal hope in badminton is undoubtedly PV Sindhu, who at the age of 23 is already one of the top players in the women's singles circuit.

Live Updates of Asian Games 2018 Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon Straight From Jakarta, Indonesia

11:33 IST: Commonwealth Games gold medallist Saina dispatched local girl Fitriani Fitriani, ranked 40th, 21-6, 21-14 to enter the quarters.

11:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Asian Games 2018 women's singles badminton quarterfinal between Saina Nehwal and Ratchanok Intanon.

However, Sindhu is yet to win a singles title this year, although she made it to four finals in this season - India Open, Commonwealth Games, Thailand Open and BWF World Championships. In fact, she lost a close Commonwealth Games final to compatriot Saina Nehwal and brought home a silver medal. Her most recent loss was against Carolina Marin in the final of the BWF World Championship, her fourth loss in the summit clash of a tournament this year. It was also her second defeat in the final of World Championships as she had lost an epic final against Nozomi Okuhara at Glasgow last year.

The 23-year-old, who won a bronze medal in women's team event at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, will be certainly looking to break her final jinx and clinch her first singles title at the Asian Games this year. India haven't won a medal in women's singles at the Asian Games. Eight-time former national champion Syed Modi is the only individual medallist for India at the Asiad, having won a bronze at the 1982 New Delhi edition.