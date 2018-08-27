 
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018 Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying Live Updates: Saina Nehwal Faces World No.1 With An Eye On Asiad Glory

Updated: 27 August 2018 09:14 IST

Asian Games 2018: Continuing their brilliant performance, ace shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu entered the semi-finals to assure two historic medals of the Asian Games.

Asian Games 2018: Saina Nehwal will face World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying in semifinals. © PTI

Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal headed for a gold medal showdown at the 18th Asian Games after their quarterfinal victories ensured India's first ever women's singles medals at the Continental event.  First it was London bronze medallist Saina, who ended a 36-year-old wait for an individual medal after locking at least a bronze following a 21-18 21-16 win over world number five Ratchanok Intanon in a 42-minute quarterfinal. Rio silver medallist Sindhu then fought past world number 12 Nitchaon Jindapol 21-11 16-21 21-14 in the other quarterfinal. In the semifinals, Saina faces world no 1 and top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, while Sindhu will take on either China's Chen Yufei or world no 2 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. This is the first time Indian women singles shuttlers are assured of a medal in Asian Games. And India will have the first singles medals in badminton after the 1982 Asiad when Syed Modi won the bronze. (MEDAL TALLY)

Live updates of Asian Games 2018 badminton semi-final of Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying, straight from Jakarta, Indonesia

The last Indian to win an individual medal at the Asian Games was legendary Syed Modi, who won a men's singles bronze, way back in 1982 at New Delhi. India has won eight badminton medals at the Asian Games and six of them are in team events and one in men's doubles. Saina and Sindhu had clashed at the finals of the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in April with the former emerging victories. While Sindhu ran away with the first game, Jindapol made it little tough for the Indian in the second game and thrice held the lead. Trailing 13-16, Sindhu found winners on either side of the court to make it even but Jindapol again created a four-point lead with very calculated smash shots and won the game easily to roar back into the contest.

In the decider, Sindhu trailed 4-7 with Jindapol spraying winners but the Indian won seven points in a row to give herself a four-point cushion. There was no change in script after that as Sindhu ran away with the match. Earlier, Saina fell behind 3-8 at the beginning but found a way to beat the Thai player, whom she had beaten at the recent World Championship in Nanjing and also at the Indonesian Master at the same venue.

Comments
Topics : Saina Nehwal PV Sindhu Asian Games 2018 Live Blogs Badminton
Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 78 59 37 174
2 Japan 40 34 48 122
3 Republic of Korea 27 30 37 94
4 Iran 14 14 12 40
9 India 7 10 19 36

