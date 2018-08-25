Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 7: India Assured Of Three Medals In Squash

Top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan claimed their maiden men's doubles gold medal at the Asian Games tennis competition, dominating the final clash with a thoroughly clinical performance on Day 6 of the tournament. The lone Indian in the fray in the men's singles event, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, settled for a bronze after losing 2-6, 2-6 to Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in the semi-final. Prajnesh became only the sixth India to win a men's singles medal at the Games. Heena Sidhu put behind a modest qualification to win her maiden Asian Games individual medal on the sixth day of the competition. Sidhu came from behind in the finals and was just 0.1 from the lead after she produced a 10.8 on the 21st shot. Her next shot was a 9.6 and her overall score of 219.2 could only give her a bronze. Sixteen-year-old Manu Bhaker was left disappointed again, this time in her main event, finishing fifth. ( MEDAL TALLY )

Live updates of Asian Games 2018, Day 7 straight from Jakarta, Indonesia

07:20 IST: In Shooting, India's Shivam Shukla and Anish will be featuring in men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol qualification Day 2.

07: 16 IST: In Shooting, India's Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Sheikh Sheeraz is currently in actio in men's skeet qualification Day 1.

07:15 IST: In Shooting, India's Ganemat Sekhon and Rashmi Rathore is currently in action in women's skeet qualification Day 1.

07:10 IST: In Athletics, India's Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav and Suriya Loganathan will be featuring in women's 10,000m final event.

07:05 IST: In Athletics, India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be featuring men's Men's Shot Put final event.

07:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Day 7 of the 2018 Asian Games.

On Day 7, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will be in action in the women's singles badminton event. They will be playing their respective Round of 16 matches.

The Indian women's hockey team will be up against South Korea at 6:30 pm IST on the seventh day of the tournament.

World junior champion Hima Das will be in action in women's 400m qualification.

Dipika Pallikal, Joshana Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal will play their respective semifinals in squash.