India Test captain Shubman Gill on Tuesday was named in the 15-man squad for the Asia Cup 2025, starting September 9. Gill, who last played a T20I for India in July last year, was named vice-captain for the tournament in the UAE. In Gill's absence, Axar Patel had been deputising captain Suryakumar Yadav in the format. The decision to name Gill raised a few eyebrows, despite the young batter doing well in his debut Test series as captain during the recently-concluded England tour.

India T20I captain Suryakumar, while speaking at a press conference, revealed the reason why Gill was appointed his deputy, instead of Axar. He pointed out that Gill was the vice-captain the last time he played in the format.

"The last time he played T20Is for India was when we went to Sri Lanka after the T20 World Cup, not Zimbabwe. I was leading, he was vice-captain, and that's where we started the new cycle for T20 World Cup. After that, he got busy with all the Test series. So, he didn't get the opportunity to play anywhere in T20Is as he got busy playing Test cricket, as well as the Champions Trophy. So, he is there in the squad and they are happy to have him," Suryakumar said during the press conference.

Suryakumar's clarification hints at India's possible plans to unveil him as an all-format player after his leadership elevation on the England tour.

The eight-team Asia Cup T20I tournament will be staged in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 9 to 28. Defending champions India are placed in Group 'A' alongside Pakistan, Oman and the UAE.

The Suryakumar-led side will start their campaign against the UAE on September 10 before the blockbuster clash against archrivals Pakistan on September 14.

India are scheduled to play 15 T20I games after the continental tournament in the build-up to next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February.

India's squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standby: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

(With IANS Inputs)