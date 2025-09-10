Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has urged the team management to rest pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the Asia Cup 2025 opener against the UAE on Wednesday. The 54-year-old doesn't want Bumrah to feature as he sees this as a great opportunity to the star pacer, with India kicking off their campaign against a much-weaker side. Bumrah's workload was a huge topic of discussion, especially during the England Test series, where he only played three of the five Tests. Jadeja, who played 15 Tests and 196 ODIs for India between 1992 and 2000, vowed to go on strike if the management decides to put Bumrah in the playing XI.

"What is the need to play Bumrah tomorrow, man? Usually, you keep him wrapped in cotton wool. Ab UAE ke against bhi tumhe Bumrah chahiye? (Now you need Bumrah even against the UAE?) Either don't protect him at all, or if you need to preserve him, then do it in this type of match. Logic dictates that, but we never do things with logic," Jadeja said on Sony Sports network.

"The match is against the UAE. No disrespect because I have seen their captain, [Muhammad] Wasim, and the talent he possesses. You cannot rank any team, but this is a T20 World Cup-winning Team India. Hence, I am clear. If Bumrah plays tomorrow, I am going on strike," he added.

During the same discussion, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan echoed Jadeja's sentiments. He suggested that the concept of workload shouldn't exist if the player is part of the squad.

"You need to protect Bumrah, I understand. But what my opinion is, and I have said this during the England tour as well, is that if you have come to play a series, then you have to play it completely. You have not come into a series for recovery or management, you have come to play," said Irfan.

"You will obviously think depending on the opposition, but when you pick up the momentum, you cannot let it slip. Bumrah, Arshdeep, Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel can be your bowlers. And then all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube at No. 7 and 8. If we have to bat till No. 8, there is no room for Kuldeep Yadav," he added.