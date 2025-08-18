There has been a lot of chatter surrounding Shubman Gill's possible inclusion in the Indian cricket team squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Gill was India's top performer in the Test series against England but considering the fact that Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson will be the preferred openers, the star batter may miss out. According to a report by Times Of India, both chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir are both fans of Gill's batting but it may not be enough. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav are reportedly going to complete the top order along with Sanju and Abhishek.

"Gill is a terrific batsman, all the selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir are huge fans of his batting, and he is rated almost as highly as Virat Kohli in India's cricket circles in terms of potential. However, he doesn't fit into the T20 scheme of things right now. Presently, the idea is to persist with ‘keeper-bat Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma as openers, with Tilak Varma coming in at No. 3 and skipper Suryakumar at No. 4. If you see, Abhishek and Varma are rated as the No. 1 and No. 2 batters in T20Is in the ICC rankings currently. How can you drop them?" a BCCI source told Times Of India.

Meanwhile, with Hardik Pandya being as good a frontline pacer as one can get and Jasprit Bumrah along with Arshdeep Singh being automatic choices in the line-up, there are three options for the reserve seamer's slot.

Harshit Rana looks the favourite as both Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj are being considered red-ball specialists.

With hoem series against the West Indies starting October 2, it is understood that Bumrah might not be required against the relatively weak visitors side as Prasidh and Siraj will be fresh and raring to go.

Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav are first three choices and Gambhir's affinity for all-rounders is likely to ensure Washington Sundar in the side.

The pitches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi won't be as worn out and slow as they were during the Champions Trophy but there is reasonable help for spin bowlers.

(With PTI inputs)