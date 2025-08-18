There is some serious competition for India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, meaning that several high-profile stars may miss out. Test captain Shubman Gill is reportedly unlikely to make the cut, while other stars like Shreyas Iyer may also not make it to the final 15. However, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has included both Gill and Iyer in his 15-man squad for the Asia Cup. Harbhajan has also made some bold calls, leaving out three regular members of India's T20I setup.

Harbhajan opted to pick Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul as his two wicket-keeper batters. This meant that he didn't go with Sanju Samson, who has been a consistent opener for India over the past year in T20Is.

Harbhajan also, perhaps surprisingly, left out mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy from his team.

Instead, Harbhajan went for Kuldeep Yadav as his main spinner, as well as all-rounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar as his other spin-bowling options.

Harbhajan stated that the inclusion of Shubman Gill is a must, and that his capabilities in T20Is should not be underestimated.

"Yes, we do have players like Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, but you cannot undermine or underestimate Shubman Gill. He is a very talented batter who can adapt to any format. He is an all-format player," Harbhajan stated, in an interview with Times of India.

"In my opinion, he can play T20s and even dominate the format. We as fans are used to seeing fours and sixes every ball, but you also need batters who can play long innings and rescue the team when required," Harbhajan added.

The former India spinner, who was part of India's T20 World Cup 2007-winning squad, also put in a rogue shout. Harbhajan left out Tilak Varma, the No. 2-ranked batter in the ICC T20I rankings.

In his place, Harbhajan picked Shreyas Iyer, and even found place for all-rounder Riyan Parag in his 15.

India's hero at The Oval, Mohammed Siraj, is reportedly expected to miss out of the 15-man squad, with Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana ahead of him in the pecking order. However, Harbhajan included Siraj.

Harbhajan Singh's full 15-man Asia Cup 2025 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

The Asia Cup 2025 begins on September 9. India begin their campaign against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10. The final is on September 28.