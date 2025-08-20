Former India batter Kris Srikkanth has criticised the selection of pacer Harshit Rana for the Asia Cup 2025, while highlighting his underwhelming returns with the ball in IPL 2025. Srikkanth suggested that Harshit did not deserve a place in the squad, especially at the expense of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, who won the purple cap in IPL 2025. On the selection of Harshit, India captain Suryakumar Yadav, while speaking during the squad announcement press conference, defended the call and said that the pacer has done well in his recent outings for India.

"I think he is doing really well in the IPL and in the game which he has played for India. I remember that concussion replacement game in Pune. I also remeber he got a Man of the Match in the last T20I he played for India. So, we back his skill. We know he has got that skill to deliver for India in this format," Suryakumar said.

However, Srikkanth was visibly upset while speaking on the selectors call to pick Harshit.

"Where did Harshit Rana come from? He was so poor in the IPL. He is being managed. He had an economy rate of 10 in the IPL. What message are you giving to Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj? Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel 'Cheeky Cheeka'.

Srikkanth was also unhappy with the balance of the team, saying that someone like a Washington Sundar should've been part of the team, instead of Shivam Dube.

"They will make Tilak Varma the sixth bowler. Is Abhishek Sharma going to be your sixth bowler or Shivam Dube? He hardly bowled in the IPL. This is an adjustment selection. If you needed someone who can bat and bowl at No. 8, Washington Sundar would have been ideal. Shivam Dube at No. 8 does not make any sense," he added.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.