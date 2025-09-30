The Asia Cup 2025 ended in the most dramatic manner, with India not being awarded the trophy despite beating Pakistan by 5 wickets in the final. This happened after India refused to accept the silverware from Pakistan minister and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi. There was drama aplenty following India's thrilling win over arch-rivals here on Sunday, which culminated with the victors celebrating their triumph without the trophy.

The presentation ceremony finally began after a long delay, but only individual performers were honoured. Despite India's refusal to accept the trophy from him, Naqvi stood firm on the stage, and eventually the trophy was not awarded to the winning team, probably the first time on a cricket field.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri was not amused. "The game was worthy of a final and then you hang around for 45 minutes still not knowing what's happening. I mean, it's ridiculous," Shastri said on Sony Sports.

Set 147 to win, India slipped to 20/3 after Abhishek Sharma miscued Faheem Ashraf, skipper Suryakumar Yadav fell to Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shubman Gill mistimed another stroke off Ashraf. But Tilak Varma stood tall. The left-hander anchored the chase with an unbeaten 69 off 51 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes in a knock to be remembered for ages.

Varma rebuilt with Sanju Samson (24) in a stand of 57, then added 60 with Shivam Dube (33), who was promoted in Hardik Pandya's absence. Dube struck a towering six and a handful of boundaries before falling to Ashraf, but not before the pair had tilted the chase India's way.

Home Minister Amit Shah also praised the team, referring in his post to India's famous victory in the recent armed confrontation with Pakistan that nearly escalated into a war when India retaliated for the Pahalgam terror attack by destroying terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

"A phenomenal victory. The fierce energy of our boys blew up the rivals again. Bharat is destined to win no matter which field," wrote the Home Minister in his post on X.

Varma brought up his fifty with a straight drive, then kept his composure as the asking rate touched double figures. He whacked Haris Rauf for six in the 18th over before Rinku Singh, facing his first ball, finished the job in style with a boundary over mid-on.

Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan's brisk 57 had powered Pakistan to a strong start, but once Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed him after an 84-run opening stand with Fakhar Zaman, the innings collapsed. Reckless aerial shots and tight Indian bowling ensured no recovery.

Jasprit Bumrah returned to uproot Haris Rauf's off stump, bringing back memories of the pair's verbal duel earlier in the tournament, before Mohammad Nawaz holed out to deep mid-wicket to end Pakistan's innings under 150