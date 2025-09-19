India take on Oman in a dead-rubber final Group A game in the Asia Cup 2025. India have won both of their games so far, qualifying for the Super Four, while Oman have lost both. This allows India the chance to possibly rotate their playing XI, given that their next game - against Pakistan in the Super Four - is in two days. According to reports, the Gautam Gambhir-led management may choose to rest pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, which would open the door for either Arshdeep Singh or Harshit Rana to come in.

Possible changes

Resting Jasprit Bumrah seems to be a decision that the Indian management is likely to take. India's early qualification to the Super Four allows India to rest their star pacer and continue his workload management.

Bumrah's likely replacement would be left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is India's highest-ever wicket-taker in T20Is. Arshdeep is just one wicket away from becoming the first Indian bowler to scalp 100 T20I wickets.

However, Harshit Rana may also find a place in the playing XI if India choose to switch things around and rest more key players.

Another player who often suffers from injury problems is star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. If India give Pandya a rest, Rinku Singh could enter the playing XI. Alternately, Harshit Rana could enter the XI too.

With the likes of Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson not getting much of a chance to bat in the Asia Cup so far, they are likely to keep their places in the XI.

India predicted XI vs Oman:

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh/Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

As reigning T20 World Cup champions and the No. 1-ranked T20I team in the world, India enter their match against 20th-rank Oman as firm favourites to win their third Asia Cup game on the trot.