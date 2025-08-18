The anticipation for India's Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement is increasing with every passing day, with reports suggesting some bold selection calls to be made. The Ajit Agarkar-led Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee is set to meet in Mumbai on Tuesday to pick the team for the continental event. Despite the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the T20I format remains highly contested in the Indian team, all thanks to the rise of exciting talent through the Indian Premier League.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, three bold decisions are expected to be made by the selection committee in the meeting, with Test skipper Shubman Gill's possible non-selection being one of the most intriguing topics.

Shubman Gill Set To Be Snubbed: As per the report, there will be no place for Shubman Gill in the T20I roster for the Asia Cup. The selection committee, reportedly, sees the pairing of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as the preferred opening partners while Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to edge Gill to the third opening option's spot.

However, things can change if India head coach Gautam Gambhir makes a strong pitch for Gill's selection. In that case, Jaiswal will have to make way.

No place for Mohammed Siraj: Despite being India's top wicket-taker on the tour of England, Siraj is likely to be snubbed for the Asia Cup. With Jasprit Bumrah likely to be picked for the Asia Cup despite his recent struggles with fitness, Siraj's selection becomes difficult. The other pace bowling options that the selection committee reportedly prefers are Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana. Mohammed Shami, too, wouldn't be picked.

Shreyas Iyer May Have To Sit Out Again: Despite showing exemplary promise with the bat in the middle-order in the Indian Premier League, Shreyas Iyer might have to miss out on T20I selection again. Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rinku Singh are reportedly sure-shot selections in the middle-order, with Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar contending for the all-rounder's spot alongside Hardik Pandya.