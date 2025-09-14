Team India is ready to face Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025, Group A match in Dubai on Sunday. Over the years, fans eagerly wait for the matches between India and Pakistan, due to their cut-throat rivalry (both on and off the field). However, the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 triggered a campaign regarding the boycott of this match. Despite all the controversies, the players are going ahead in the game, and a thrilling contest is on the cards.

Ahead of the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan, let's take a look at the pitch report of the Dubai International Stadium.

In the opening match against UAE, India opted for a spin-heavy playing XI, featuring the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakarvarthy. Jasprit Bumrah was selected as the only specialist pacer, while Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube were picked as the pace all-rounders.

The experiment worked in India's favour as they bundled out the UAE for just 57 and then chased down the target in just 4.3 overs. The pitch in the opening game favoured the spinners. Considering the nature of the surface, spin is expected to have an even bigger say in the upcoming games.

For the match between India and Pakistan, one of the centre pitches has been prepared. The dew is also expected to appear later in the evening. The captain winning the toss is highly likely to opt to bat first. The Indin spin trio of Axar, Kuldeep and Varun are expected to generate a lot more help from the surface against Pakistan.

As pitch conditions are likely to be spin-friendly, Team India is expected to go ahead with the same Playing XI.

Weather conditions

According to AccuWeather, Dubai is expected to experience a hot day with a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be closer to 44 degrees Celsius. With absolutely no threat of rain, players have to fight tough, windy conditions, running approximately at 33 km/h.

The night is expected to remain with the temperature likely to be around 30 degree celsuis. The skies will be clear, but the air quality is expected to dip.