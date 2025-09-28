India are all set to face off against arch-rivals Pakistan for the third Sunday in a row, this time in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India have won all six of their matches so far in the tournament. However, despite a thrilling Super Over win against Sri Lanka in their previous Super Four match, Team India are expected to make a couple of changes to their playing XI for the final against Pakistan. In particular, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return to the lineup.

Four of India's six wins in the Asia Cup 2025 have come with the same playing XI. As a result, their lineup for the final will likely be the same as well.

This would mean that lead pacer Bumrah reclaims his spot in the playing XI, while all-rounder Shivam Dube also comes back in.

Young pacers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana haven't managed to impress in their two Asia Cup matches, and both will likely be left out if India go with the formula that has worked for them throughout the tournament.

One issue that may haunt India is the injury concern surrounding star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Both Hardik and swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma suffered cramps against Sri Lanka. However, while bowling coach Morne Morkel stated that Abhishek is fine, he provided a degree of caution with regards to Hardik.

"Both of them struggled with cramps. Hardik, we will assess tonight and tomorrow morning and make a call. But both of them struggled with cramps. Abhishek is fine," Morkel had said in the post-match press conference after India's win over Sri Lanka.

If Hardik does miss out, one of Arshdeep or Harshit Rana may get a spot. India could also opt for a pure batter in the form of Rinku Singh or Jitesh Sharma, but that is unlikely given that both players haven't played a single match in the tournament so far.

India's Predicted XI vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.