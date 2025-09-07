The Indian cricket team has hit the nets at the ICC Academy in Dubai ahead of the start of the Asia Cup 2025 campaign. The likes of Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, etc. all spent considerable time in the middle, getting themselves prepared for the tournament opener against the UAE. The first nets session also dropped a big hint over the first-choice wicket-keeper for the team, amid the Sanju Samson vs Jitesh Sharma debate. Though Samson has done wonders with the bat in the Indian T20I side of late, all of his top performances have come as an opener, a place for which he is no longer the first choice.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, it Samson's wicket-keeping rival Jitesh Sharma who toiled hard behind the stumps. Samson spent most of the time waiting on the sidelines after the warm-up drills while Jitesh was given a lengthy wicket-keeping practice.

The first couple of hours saw Gill, Abhishek, Suryakumar, Tilak, Jitesh and Rinku sweat it out in the nets. In fact, Gill and Abhishek even batted together in the nets, facing deliveries from Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube also bowled in the nets.

Rinku Singh, who is likely to play the finisher's role in the team, practiced against the spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel. Tilak and Suryakumar also did some practice against spinners.

Among spinners, it was Varun who reportedly bowled the longest spell before working with the fielding coach T Dilip on his catching, which has been an area of concern of late.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was even spotted in an engaging conversation with skipper Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill.

It was a disappointing sight from Sanju Samson's perspective as he didn't do any fielding drills. Even his nets session in the middle was a short one. If the first nets session is a hint, the verdict over Samson's place in the playing XI already seems to be out.