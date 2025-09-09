Hardik Pandya, apart from being one of the best all-rounders in limited-overs cricket currently, is also a fashion icon. Be it his hairstyle, tattoos, or diamond-studded earrings, Pandya always turns heads. His watch collection also inspires awe. In fact, in the first practice session for India at the Asia Cup 2025, Pandya's watch grabbed attention. He has been sporting the watch regularly. According to reports, the watch is a Richard Mille RM 27-04. It's a limited edition watch, according to richardmille.com.

Being a limited edition watch, the exact official price of the watch is not known, but a report in TOI predicted it to be Rs 20 crore. According to the Instagram handle 'watchspotter', the cost of the watch is around Rs 15 crore. If the watch costs Rs 20 crore, then it is almost eight times more than the Asia Cup winner's purse (Rs 2.6 crore).

Pandya has proved himself to be one of the most reliable clutch players for Team India over the years. He will be a key figure in the upcoming Asia Cup, which begins on Tuesday, and there are a few milestones that Pandya will aim to achieve during the tournament.

The 31-year-old has played 114 T20Is, scoring 1,812 runs at a staggering strike rate of 141.67, including five half-centuries. He is closing in on the 2,000-run milestone in T20Is, as he needs just 188 more runs. The Asia Cup could provide the perfect platform for Pandya to reach that landmark.

With the ball, Pandya has been equally impactful, currently sitting on 94 wickets and needing just six more to complete a century of T20I scalps. His best bowling figures in the format stand at 4/16.

India's quest for Asian supremacy will start from September 10 against the UAE, with the hotly anticipated India-Pakistan clash taking place on September 14. India will play their last league match against the UAE on September 19. The Super Four stage will start on September 20.

Team India squad for Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.